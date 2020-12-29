Admiral Group: upside trend continues
Admiral Group, a financial services company, announced that it has agreed to sell Penguin Portals Group and its 50% share of Preminen Price Comparison Holdings Limited to ZPG Comparison Services. The proceeds to the company, net of minority interests and transaction costs, will be around 450 million pounds.
From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price escapes from a symmetrical triangle pattern and remains supported by its rising 20/50DMAs. The daily RSI (14) is within its buying area (>50% and >70%). As long as 2840p is support, a continuation of the rise is likely towards 3130p and 3240p (Fibonacci projection targets). Alternatively, a break below 2840p would call for a down move towards the support zone 2680p-2520p.
Source: GAIN capital, TradingView
