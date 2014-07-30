a us dollar dominated day 67142014

Finally a data packed day to help with the tight ranges being seen of late. USD will dominate the headlines today with ADP employment data […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2014 6:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Finally a data packed day to help with the tight ranges being seen of late. USD will dominate the headlines today with ADP employment data first up, expected to drop to 230k from the previous 281k. This data is often used to determine the outcome of the non-farm payroll figures which are due out this Friday, currently forecast to be 230k. We could see some revisions to this data if ADP surprises on either side.

The US economy is set to regain some muscle in the second quarter, with the advanced GDP data for the second quarter. Notably the one with the most impact due to it being the first of three readings. The expected figure is 3.1%, up from the previous 2.9%. I think this will take centre stage for early data out of the US, but if ADP and GDP are better than expected, the USD will continue its rally by passing the seven-week highs at which it is currently.

After all the data mentioned, tonight the FOMC will release its statement and the bond buy backs. With not much expected to change here it is still a very positive USD day. Expected bond buys to continue on course in light of recent strong US data, also the key to tonight will be where Yellen stands on rate rises, with mid-2015 looking to be the best bet but any clues or positive remarks will give the USD a firm push higher.

It is worth noting that German CPI is due out today. With all the surrounding issues in the eurozone around the inflation issue, the largest economy in Europe reports how it is doing. CPI is expected at 0.2%, a drop from the previous reading, If it comes in at this figure, this will not help the euro today in light of strong data expected to come out of the US.

EUR/USD is currently just holding above the 1.3400 level, which hasn’t been broken since November 2013. It is looking very fragile, with what is expected out today.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3400 1.3375 1.3295 | Resistance 1.3450 1.3485 1.3510

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.70 101.25 101.00 | Resistance 102.25 102.50 102.85

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6930 1.6880 1.6850 | Resistance 1.6985 1.7000 1.7040

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.