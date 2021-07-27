Fresh highs for the ASX200 despite likely extension of NSW lockdown

﻿

A tale of two metals gold and copper

The fifth week of lockdown is underway for Greater Sydney, and with new Covid cases heading in the wrong direction, an extension of the current lockdown appears a formality.

July 27, 2021 3:52 AM

A chart that has made a deep impression in recent days compares the impact of the sharp rise in new Covid cases and fatalities in the UK and Indonesia.

The UK saw new cases surge higher in July. However, hospitalisations and fatalities remained low because of a high vaccination rate of around 55%, which reduces the impact of the Delta variant.

In contrast, the surge in new Covid cases in Indonesia with a vaccine rate of just 6.5% caused fatalities to rise at an alarming rate. Given the need for a higher vaccination rate, September is now being touted as when lockdowns in Sydney will gradually come to an end.

In recognition of this, the economics team at Goldman Sachs have downgraded their Q3 GDP forecasts for the second time in two weeks and now expect to see Q3 Australian GDP contract by -1.4%q/q.  

However, the outlook is not all dire. This is an important consideration, especially for those trying to reconcile the deteriorating economic picture in Australia with the ASX200 trading at fresh all-time highs.

Vaccine supply is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, a critical element in reaching the governments' vaccination targets to end this lockdown and prevent future lockdowns.

A second factor is increased fiscal support from the State and Federal Government, including the Disaster Payment of $600 per week for those who cannot work due to mobility restrictions.

Finally, household balance sheets are in a strong position. Saving levels are high, and the strong housing market is providing comfort. All of which points to a sharp snapback in economic activity in Q4.

Technically, the ASX200 is at an interesting juncture showing some preliminary rejection of trend channel resistance at 7420 on bearish RSI divergence.

While below trend channel resistance the preference is for further range trading including a retest of the bottom of the range at 7200. Aware that a sustained break above 7420/40ish is needed to indicate that the next impulsive leg higher is underway.

Fresh highs for the ASX200 despite likely extension of NSW lockdown

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 26th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Today 01:11 PM
DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
Today 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
Today 06:16 AM
USD/JPY upside looks compelling if not for the BOJ intervention threat
Today 12:36 AM
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:16 AM
    inflation_04
    GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 01:40 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:07 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 9, 2024 11:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.