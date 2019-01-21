A slowdown in Chinas economy knocks European indices

Chinese domestic indicators continue showing an economy that is in slowdown mode and Chinese politicians and foreign investors are becoming increasingly worried. Although some of the slowdown can be blamed on the spat between China and the US over tariffs a larger part has to do with the internal dynamics of the Chinese economy, which is simply going down a gear after almost two decades of rapid expansion

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 21, 2019 4:49 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Chinese domestic indicators continue showing an economy that is in slowdown mode and Chinese politicians and foreign investors are becoming increasingly worried. Although some of the slowdown can be blamed on the spat between China and the US over tariffs a larger part has to do with the internal dynamics of the Chinese economy, which is simply going down a gear after almost two decades of rapid expansion. The government is looking into providing support for failing businesses but has ruled out an all-out financial bailout as seen in the past.

European indices responded with a weaker start to the day but the FTSE managed to bounce back from that opening dip on the back of stronger airline shares ahead of EasyJet’s results Tuesday. Several major banks upgraded their forecasts on EasyJet although it might be too early to do that while it remains unclear how Brexit will unfold. One of the unpleasant questions the budget airline will have to address tomorrow is how it would deal with a hard Brexit which could potentially result in British planes not being allowed to fly over the EU.

Plan B

Having survived the rejection of her Brexit proposal and the subsequent no-confidence vote in her government Theresa May will now have to present her alternative to Parliament on Monday. How she will manage to get parliamentary consensus is completely unclear given that her proposal was rejected by 402 out of 650 MPs last week and her subsequent attempt to find common ground with Labour didn’t yield any results. EU politicians are not showing any more signs of willingness to cooperate than MPs and instead keep signaling that they are unwilling to agree to any more concessions for Britain. The lack of progress has weakened the pound and the currency lost 0.33% against the euro and 0.21% against the dollar.   


Davos without US representatives

The annual Davos gathering of political and business leaders will have a different flavour this year as both Donald Trump and US government representatives will be absent. Trump remains at loggerheads with Congress over the funding of the Mexican wall and there is no visible solution in sight. Although US stock markets are not showing any serious reaction to the government shutdown it is only a matter of time before this becomes critical as the shutdown includes the Treasury Department, the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Related tags: May UK 100 Forex China GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.