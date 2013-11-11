Singapore Index (proxy for MSCI Singapore)

4-hour chart

Resistance: 371.7 & 375.0

Support: 367.3 & 361.0/357.4

Last week, the Singapore Index has failed to make any upside progress towards the key resistance at 375.0 (neckline of the bullish impending “Double Bottom” pattern). Current price action has challenged the intermediate support at 367.3 but signs of weakness have emerged. The Index has traded below its 89-Moving Average and the RSI (21) oscillator has broken below its former descending support.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective, it appears that the on-going consolidation since 04 Oct 2013 low has not ended. As long as the intermediate resistance at 371.7 is not surpassed and a clear break below 367.3, the Index may see a multi-week correction towards the 361.0/357.4 support region. But bear in mind that the longer-term outlook remains bullish.

Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for benchmark Hang Seng Index-HSI)

4-hour chart

Resistance: 23100 & 23580

Support: 22600 & 21500

Last week, the Hong Kong 40 Index has failed to push higher and broke below the lower boundary of its ascending channel. In addition, the MACD trend indicator continues to inch downwards below its centreline.

Even though the Index is still hovering above its intermediate support at 22600, its elements have deteriorated where a potential correction looms. A break below 22600 will see a potential drop towards the next support at 21500 (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 25 June 2013 low) within a long-term bullish dynamic.

On the other hand, a break above the intermediate resistance at 23100 may see a push up to retest the key resistance at 23580.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.