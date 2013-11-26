a pause for breath before the santa ftse rally 33732013

The FTSE 100 has struggled over the past month. Since hitting a high of 6819 on 30th October, the UK’s benchmark index has slowly tracked […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 26, 2013 5:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 has struggled over the past month. Since hitting a high of 6819 on 30th October, the UK’s benchmark index has slowly tracked back to trade around the 6700 level.

Take a look at the below chart and this may convince you that the FTSE 100 is treading water following an 8% rally from the lows of 6316 on 9th October.

Yet bring the picture back two years and you can see that the FTSE’s upward trend remains intact and the recent ‘treading water’ is perhaps nothing to be too concerned about, no matter how frustrating it may be for buyers in the market.

Not a lot has happened over the past month. There have not been any real significant factors that would immediately warrant a step up in risk appetite. In fact, over the past few months we have had some very high profile IPO’s to sway investors’ focus, namely Royal Mail and Twitter.

Santa Rally time
But we are now heading into one of the more certain periods of the financial markets, Christmas and December’s trading. You may remember our very popular FTSE Xmas Present infographic last year. Well the sentiment remains exactly the same this time around and after December 2012, the stats have become even more impressive.

The FTSE 100 has rallied from the start to the end of December every time in the last 10 years.

The average amount of points the market has rallied in December now stands at 147.2pts. Indeed, last year was the second weakest FTSE December rally during the same ten year period with the FTSE finishing just 31pts higher on the month. But yet, the market still rallied. With QE tapering unlikely to be on the cards until Q2 next year, this year’s trade could be more of the same.

So whilst the FTSE may be treading water somewhat in the last month, this could just be the pre-cursor to the traditional FTSE santa rally.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.