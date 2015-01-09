Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday 46.75 points higher or +1.42 per cent to 3,345.11, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.60 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.74 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.69 per cent. The SGX traded 1,405 million shares at a value of SG$1,154 million with gainers outnumbering losers 254/131.

A strong overnight finish on Wall Street, rising oil prices and news of improved business hiring lifted the local exchange, which ended with gains for the second consecutive session.

The financial sector was among the top gainers in the FTSE ST sectors. Bank stocks were in the limelight following the sharp rise in the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate earlier this week. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39) lifted 3.14 per cent or 32 cents to SG$10.50. United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) climbed 2.47 per cent or 58 cents to SG$24.02, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) jumped 1.41 per cent or 28 cents to SG$20.08.

The telecom and consumer goods sectors also did well, gaining 1.86 and 1.48 per cent respectively. Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) gained 2.07 per cent to close at SG$3.94, one of the most actively traded stocks for the day.

EMAS Offshore (SGX:UQ4) gained 0.80 per cent to SG$0.575 after the company reported that its net profit had jumped tenfold to US$148.4 million (S$198.55 million) for the first quarter of its 2015 financial ended November 30, 2014, compared to US$13.0 million (SG$17.39 million) for the year prior, according to The Straits Times. It clarified, however, that net profit included US$137.5 million (SG$184 million) of gains from a business combination transaction.

Offshore engineering group Triyards Holdings Ltd (SGX:RC5) reported on Thursday a 13 per cent jump in net profit to US$8.2 million (S$10.97 million) for the first quarter of its 2015 financial year ended Nov 30, 2014, although revenue in that period was lower by 37 per cent to US$56.7 million (SG$76 million) compared to the year prior, said The Straits Times. The company also announced that it had secured US$75.4 million (S$100.9 million) of new liftboat orders. Shares in the company gained 0.99 per cent to close at SG$0.510.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest in a non-banking financial company, set up in India by private equity fund KKR & Co, which will lend to the real estate sector, reported The Straits Times. This marks GIC's third investment in India’s real estate sector over the past two months. Earlier, it entered a joint-venture with an Indian firm to develop certain residential projects in the suburbs of Delhi, and bought a stake worth US$200 million in a Mumbai-based real estate firm that owned an office complex spread over 3.3 million square feet.

Standard Chartered announced on Thursday that it was winding down its stockbroking, equity research and equity listing desks worldwide, according to a report in The Straits Times. The closure would affect over 200 people in Asia, a source said.

The Straits Times reported that WBH Energy, a small Texas driller has become the first US oil company to go under following the oil price crash. The Rakyat Post said in an article yesterday that following the crash in the currency values of major oil producers, such as Russia, the Singapore dollar could soon follow suit as its economy is also closely linked to the fortunes of the oil industry. Analysts at DBS Bank expect the Singapore dollar to fall to SG$1.40 per US dollar by the end of this year, primarily due to the continuing oil price slump.

Singapore regulators have updated tax accounting guidelines relating to transfer pricing, which is the price paid by one unit of a company to another of the same group for goods or services, intellectual property or financial transactions, said The Straits Times.

Singapore’s budget statement will be delivered on February 23, 2015 and will be broadcast live on TV and radio. It will also be streamed on the Ministry of Finance’s Singapore Budget mobile app.

