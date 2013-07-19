The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

After a seven week high a fall in the European stock markets was seen this morning. A disappointing result from some Wall Street heavyweights last night leading to a loss of 0.3% on the U.K.’s FTSE 100, while France’s CAC 40 index dropped 0.4% and Germany’s DAX 30 gave up 0.5%.

Retailers posted gains, with shares of Marks & Spencer Group PLC up 1.9%, Next PLC 1.6% higher and Kingfisher PLC rising 1.8%.

Among other outstanding gainers, shares of London Stock Exchange Group PLC jumped 7.4% after the company reported a 39% rise in first-quarter revenue.

Easy Jet PLC climbed 4.2% after J.P. Morgan lifted the airline to overweight from underweight.

Banks were also escalating. Shares of Barclays PLC rose 2.4%, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC gained 4% and HSBC Holdings PLC added 1.3%.

Oil firms further rose, tracking a gain for oil prices. BG Group PLC added 1.4%, Royal Dutch Shell PLC rose 0.6% and BP PLC picked up 0.8%.

Google and Microsoft have missed earnings expectations for the second quarter. Shares in both companies fell by more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Looking at economic data the G20 backed a fundamental rethink of the rules on taxing multinational corporations, which was held by the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Russia. Also at 9:30am this morning the UK public Finances and Public Net Borrowing will be released.