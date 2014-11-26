EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Bearish Wedge breakout, further potential downside pressure ahead

Key elements

A failure bullish breakout has occurred at the 100.64 level seen on last Friday, 21 November 2014.

Interestingly, this “failure breakout” has stalled right below the significant 200-day Moving Average and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 23 June 2014 high to 15 October 2014 low coupled with a bearish “Spinning Top” candlestick pattern.

The RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal which suggests that the upside movement from 15 October lacks momentum. This implies that the rally is likely a “dead cat bounce”.

The breakdown of yesterday’s price action (26 November 2014) coupled with a relative high volume has marked the completion of a “Bearish Wedge” chart formation.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 103.04 Support: 81.17 & 72.50 Next resistance: 118.75

Conclusion

Bearish elements have started to emerge in EOG. As long as the 103.04 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, EOG is likely to resume its multi-month decline to retest the 81.17 support and a break below 81.17 may open the door for a further correction towards the long-term support at 72.50 (see weekly chart). However, a clearance above 103.04 may damage the bearish tone to see a push up towards the 17 July 2014 significant swing high at 118.75. Source: Charts are from eSignal Disclaimer The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.