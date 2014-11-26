8065 80652014
EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Bearish Wedge breakout, further potential downside pressure ahead Key elements A failure bullish breakout has occurred at the 100.64 level […]
Pivot (key resistance): 103.04 Support: 81.17 & 72.50 Next resistance: 118.75
Bearish elements have started to emerge in EOG. As long as the 103.04 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, EOG is likely to resume its multi-month decline to retest the 81.17 support and a break below 81.17 may open the door for a further correction towards the long-term support at 72.50 (see weekly chart). However, a clearance above 103.04 may damage the bearish tone to see a push up towards the 17 July 2014 significant swing high at 118.75. Source: Charts are from eSignal Disclaimer The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.