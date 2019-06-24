5 things traders are reacting to

What traders are reacting to today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2019 11:05 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
1. China’s Jinping confirms Trump meeting
The market’s reaction to news China’s Jinping Xi will meet Trump on the side-line at the G20, has been tame. A meeting between the two is clearly a step in the right direction, but no one is being fooled into thinking that China will suddenly back down from their position. Investors are looking ahead cautiously to the G20 with a quiet optimism that some progress could be made. US equities are edging higher.

2. Commodities in focus as US threatens more sanctions on Iran
Escalating tensions between the US and Iran is keeping a lid on broader market sentiment. Gold rallied to a fresh 6 year high, whilst oil also extended last week’s gains in early trade, as the US looked to implement further sanctions on the already choking Iran. 

3. Fed battered dollar extends losses
The dollar slipped again on Monday, extending losses from its largest weekly decline in 4 months last week. The dollar dropped as the Fed opened the door to a rate cut, possibly as soon as next month. A dovish outlook on the economy by the Fed, amid concerns of a slowing global economy saw the dollar decline 1.4% versus a basket of currencies last week. The dollar is down a further 0.1% towards the end of the European session on Monday.

4. Euro – the best of a bad bunch?
The weaker dollar injected life into the euro which is looking like the best of a bad bunch right now.  With the Fed ready to cut rates and the UK set to experience 0% growth in Q2 amid lingering Brexit uncertainty, any signs of a positive in the eurozone will be well received. The IFO business climate index recorded a decline, however it was less of a decline than forecast allowing euro traders a small sense of relief. 

5. Pound pares earlier gains, has Boris dented his chances of winning?
The pound failed to capitalise on the weaker dollar. All eyes are on Westminster as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt go head to head in the final leg of the Toy leadership race. Postal votes will be cast by 160,000 conservatives with the results to be revealed late July. Boris was once again driving his Brexit, come rain or shine message, as he attempted to move past the weekend’s shenanigans.  


Related tags: EUR Forex Crude Oil GBP Indices UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.