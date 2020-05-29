US Futures losing some ground, watch COST, CRM, JWN, DELL, ULTA

US Equity Snapshot

after they erased gains to close in the red yesterday, as. Beijing has just passed a controversial national security law which is widely expected to erode Hong Kong's autonomy.Later today,(-0.7% on month in April expected),(-6.0% on month expected),(-12.8% on month expected), Market News International's(40.0 in May expected) and the(74.0 in May expected) will be reported.European indices are under pressure.at -0.1% (vs +0.1% on year expected). The European Central Bank has reported the eurozone's M3 money supply in April at +8.3% (vs +8.2% on year expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported April retail sales at -5.3% (vs -12.0% on month expected). France's INSEE has released final readings of 1Q GDP at -5.3% (vs -5.4% on year expected) and May CPI at +0.2% (vs +0.3% on year expected).. This morning, official data showed that Japan's industrial production declined 9.1% on month in April (-5.7% expected), and retail sales fell 9.6% (-6.9% expected). Meanwhile, jobless rate edged up to 2.6% in April (2.7% expected) from 2.5% in March.WTI Crude Oil Futures remain under pressure despite alast week as reported by the Energy Information Administration.Gold rose 10.15$ (+0.59%) to 1728.48 dollars. The EUR/USD rose 63pips to 1.114 while the GBP/USD gained 26pips to 1.2347.(COST), an operator of a chain of warehouse stores, reported third quarter EPS of 1.89 dollar, lower than expected, flat year on year, on sales of 37.3 billion dollars, slightly above the consensus, up from 34.7 billion dollars in the year before.(CRM), a developer of business software, cut its full year guidance. The company now expects full year sales to be around 20 billion dollars vs a previous forecast of 21-21.1 billion dollars. The company also sees a full year LPS of 0.06 to 0.04 dollar vs an earlier outlook of breaking even or a 0.01 dollar EPS. Separately, Salesforce.com revealed first quarter adjusted EPS of 0.70 dollar, just above estimates, down from 0.93 dollar a year ago, on sales of 4.9 billion dollars, just above consensus, up from 3.7 billion dollars in the previous year.(JWN), the North American fashion retailer, disclosed first quarter LPS of 3.33 dollars, worse than expected, down from an EPS of 0.23 dollar a year ago on sales of 2.0 billion dollars, below forecasts, down from 3.3 billion dollars in the prior year. Company's CEO Erik Nordstrom, said that "we have sufficient liquidity to successfully execute our strategy in 2020 and over the longer term."(DELL), a computer technology company, jumped in extended trading after posting better than expected quarterly earnings.(ULTA), an operator of a chain of beauty retailers, announced first quarter LPS of 1.39 dollar, significantly missing estimates, down from an EPS of 3.26 dollars a year ago, on sales of 1.2 billion dollars, as expected, down from 1.7 billion dollars a year earlier.

