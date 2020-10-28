28 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside as the While House hinted that a fiscal stimulus deal is unlikely before the Nov. 3 election

October 28, 2020 7:48 AM
U.S Futures falling - Watch MSFT, GE, BA, UPS, FISV, FTV

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside as the While House hinted that a fiscal stimulus deal is unlikely before the Nov. 3 election.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report September wholesale inventories (+0.4% on month expected).

European indices are facing a drop as a new lockdown is expected to be announced later today in France. In Germany, Angela Merkel proposed to close bars and restaurants for one month. France's INSEE has released October Consumer Confidence Index at 94 (vs 93 expected).

Asian indices closed in dispersed order as the Japanese Nikkei and the Hong Kong HSI were down when the Australian ASX and the Chinese CSI ended in the green. Australia's 3Q CPI grew 0.7% on year (vs +0.6% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are falling amid renew Covid-19 fears. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 4.6M barrels in the week ending October 23. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.

U.S indices closed mixed on Tuesday with the Nasdaq (+0.64%) closing up, while the Dow Jones (-0.80%) and S&P 500 (-0.30%) closed down. Retailing (+1.16%), Media (+0.84%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.81%) sectors were the best performers on the day, while Banks (-2.73%), Capital Goods (-2.6%) and Automobiles & Components (-2.09%) sectors were the worst performers.

Approximately 70% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 42% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index gained 0.66pt (+2.03%) to 33.12, while Gold rose $5.21 (+0.27%) to $1907.29, and WTI Crude Oil jumped $0.90 (+2.33%) to $39.46 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Durable Goods Orders jumped 1.9% on month in the September preliminary reading (+0.5% expected), compared to a revised +0.4% in the August final reading. Finally, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly declined to 100.9 on month in October (102.0 expected), from a revised 101.3 in September.

Gold lost ground as U.S dollar gets firmer on pessimism over U.S stimulus.

Gold fell 10.37 dollars (-0.54%) to 1897.63 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.43pt to 93.373.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Microsoft (MSFT), the software development company, lost some ground after hours as the company expects current quarter sales between 39.6 and 40.4 billion dollars, slightly below expectations. Separately, the company reported first quarter earnings that beat estimates.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

General Electric (GE), the industrial conglomerate, is soaring before hours as third quarter adjusted EPS and industrial free cash flow beat estimates.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, is slightly recovering premarket after posting quarterly earnings above expectations. 

UPS (UPS), the global package delivery company, quarterly adjusted EPS beat estimates. 

Fiserv (FISV), a provider of payment processing to the financial industry, unveiled third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.20 dollar, above forecasts, up from 1.02 dollar a year ago on revenue of 3.8 billion dollars, in-line with expectations, up from 3.6 billion dollars in the previous year. The company raised its full year adjusted EPS growth guidance. 

Fortive (FTV), a diversified industrial technology company, released third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.94 dollar, beating expectations, up from 0.87 dollar a year earlier, on revenue flat at 1.9 billion dollars, above estimates. 

Juniper Networks (JNPR), a developer of software and hardware for the networking industry, gained ground after hours as third quarter sales beat estimates.
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.