27 08 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 27, 2020 8:56 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

US Futures consolidate before Powell Speech - Watch NTAP, DG

The S&P 500 Futures are consolidating after they closed higher yesterday. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 250 points (+2.1%) and the S&P 500 rose 35 points (+1.0%), both up for a fifth straight session.

Later today, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech at Jackson Hole meeting. The U.S. Commerce Department will release the second estimate of 2Q annualized GDP (-32.5% on quarter expected). The Labor Department will report initial jobless claims in the week ended August 22 (1 million expected). The National Association of Realtors will post July pending home sales (+2.0% on month expected).

European indices are under pressure. The European Central Bank has reported M3 Money Supply growth in July at +10.2% (vs +9.2% on year expected). France's INSEE has posted August indicators on business confidence at 91 (vs 88 expected) and manufacturing confidence at 93 (vs 86 expected).

Asian indices closed mixed as the Japanese Nikkei and the Hong Kong HSI lost ground when the Chinese CSI and the Australian ASX ended in the green.

WTI Crude Oil futures are on the upside. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories dropped 4.69 million barrels in the week ending August 21 (-2.53 million barrels expected) to 507.8 million barrels. U.S. crude oil inventories are about 15% above the five year average for this time of year. Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura potentially poses devastating threats to areas near the Texas-Louisiana border, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gold loses ground while the US dollar remains weak before Powell speech.

Gold fell 12.02 dollars (-0.61%) to 1942.44 dollars while the dollar index is nearly flat at 93.031.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


NetApp (NTAP), a leading provider of data management and storage solutions, released first quarter adjusted EPS of 0.73 dollar, beating forecasts, up from 0.65 dollar a year ago, on net revenue of 1.3 billion dollars, better than expected, up from 1.2 billion dollars a year earlier.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Dollar General (DG), an operator of a chain of discount stores, is expected to gain ground after posting quarterly earnings that beat estimates.

Splunk (SPLK), a provider of software for machine log analysis, announced second quarter adjusted LPS of 0.33 dollar, just ahead of the estimate, down from an EPS of 0.30 dollar a year earlier on revenue of 491.7 million dollars, missing the consensus, down from 516.6 million dollars a year ago.

Micron Technology (MU), a manufacturer of memory chips, was reiterated "sell" at Citi.

Viacom (VIAC), the media company, was upgraded to "equal-weight" from "underweight" at Wells Fargo.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:04 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 10, 2023 12:48 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.