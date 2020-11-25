U.S Futures mixed- Watch HPQ, IBM, DE, GPS, F, JWN

after they rallied further yesterday,. Investors were encouraged by news reports that formal transition for Joe Biden's potential administration has begun, and thatLater today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest. The U.S. Labor Department will post initialin the week ending November 21 (0.73 million expected). The Commerce Department will post the second estimate of(+33.1% on quarter expected), October(+0.9% on month expected),(+0.4% on month expected),(+0.4% on month expected),(flat on month expected) and(0.98 million units expected). The University of Michigan will publish its final readings offor November (77.0 expected).European indices are posting a pull back after a positive open.Asian indices closed on the upside except the Chinese CSI., as it was widely expected that New Zealand may not see further interest-rate cuts.. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 3.8M barrels in the week ending November 20 (+0.1 million barrels expected). Later today, the International Energy Agency (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week (+0.2 million barrels expected)., lifted byandsectors.Approximately 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 80% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index fell 1.02pt (-4.5%) to 21.64 and WTI Crude Oil jumped $1.82 (+4.23%) to $44.88 at the close.On the U.S economic data front, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to 96.1 on month in November (98.0 expected), from a revised 101.4 in October.onGold rose 4.89 dollars (+0.27%) to 1812.49.The dollar index was flat at 92.23.(HPQ), a provider of computers, printers and printer supplies, jumped after hours after disclosing fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 0.62 dollar, beating forecasts, up from 0.60 dollar a year ago on net revenue of 15.3 billion dollars, higher than anticipated, down from 15.4 billion dollars a year earlier. The company also issue current quarter earnings guidance that beat estimates.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital(IBM), an IT company, plans to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe, according to Bloomberg.(DE), a manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, reported fourth quarter sales down 0.5% to 8.66 billion dollars, beating estimates. EPS was up to 2.39 dollars from 2.27 dollars a year earlier. The company expects fiscal 2021 net income between 3.6 and 4 billion dollars, above forecasts.(GPS), a retailer of apparel, dived postmarket after announcing third quarter EPS of 0.25 dollar, missing estimates, down from 0.53 dollar a year ago.(F), the automobile manufacturer, was donwgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.(JWN), the North American fashion retailer, gained ground postmarket after posting third quarter earnings that beat estimates.(DLTR), a discount store chain, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.(DELL), a computer technology company, released third quarter adjusted EPS of 2.03 dollars, exceeding the consensus, up from 1.75 dollar a year ago on revenue of 23.5 billion dollars, above forecasts, up from 22.9 billion dollars a year earlier.(ADSK), a provider of computer-aided design software, reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.04 dollar, just ahead of estimates, up from 0.78 dollar a year ago on revenue of 952.0 million dollars, also above expectations, up from 842.7 million dollars a year earlier.