2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview

See a preview of our full 2025 Crude Oil Outlook report!

Today 4:00 PM
Oil extraction

 

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 Crude Oil Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil 3 Month Outlook – Log Scale

wti1

Source: Tradingview

Starting with crude oil's ascending channel, which extends from the historical lows of the 1800s, the respected Fibonacci channel ratios highlight oil's 2023–2024 range, constrained between the 0.786 Fibonacci support and the 0.618 resistance. In simpler terms, oil prices have maintained a range between the $64 support and the $90 resistance zones.

As 2024 concludes, prices are testing the 0.786 support level, with downside risks looming. A firm break below $64 could trigger a decline toward the channel's lower border, a zone between $49 and $43, which has only been breached during the COVID-19 collapse.

On the upside, the $90 resistance remains a critical level, followed by the 2023 high at $95. A breakout above these levels could pave the way toward the next resistance at $120, aligning with the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the mid-channel level. Such a surge would likely require a scenario of improved demand outlook and supply disruptions followed by geopolitical conflicts to materialize.

 

Crude Oil Weekly Outlook – Log Scale

wti2

Source: Tradingview

From a weekly perspective, the chart is structured as follows:

  • Uptrend from 2020 to 2022
  • Retracement between 2022 and 2023
  • Consolidation/sideways pattern from 2023 to 2024

The current consolidation is holding above the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020–2022 uptrend. However, bearish risks are increasing following a downside breakout from the yearlong triangle pattern. A minor consolidation has also emerged below the triangle’s border, resembling a potential head and shoulders continuation pattern, with shoulders forming just above a 4-year support extending from the December 2021 lows.

To confirm further downside, a firm close below this key support is required, which could accelerate the retracement toward the 0.618 Fibonacci level at $55, with additional risks extending to $49.

On the upside, if the 4-year support holds, it may signal the end of the retracement, paving the way for a resumption of the primary uptrend. This could see crude oil prices retest the 2023 highs (95) and potentially the 2022 peaks (120).

 

Crude Oil 3 Day Outlook – Log Scale

wti3

Source: Tradingview

Dropping to the 3-Day timeframe, crude oil remains within a down trending parallel channel extending from the upper border of the previous triangle pattern. This aligns with the triangle breakout target and a potential head and shoulders continuation pattern, which is still forming below the triangle’s boundaries. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers below the 50-neutral zone, signaling the potential for another reversal or a bullish breakout.

While the broader trend leans bearish—in line with the sentiment for 2025—a decisive break below the 4-year support zone is required to confirm the next leg down. A firm break below $64 could trigger declines toward $60 (psychological support), $58 (lower channel border), and $55 (0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020–2022 uptrend). Further downside risks could extend to the bottom border of the historical channel, ranging between $49 and $43.

On the upside, short-term resistance lies between $72 and $72.70, followed by the triangle thrust point near $78. A breakout above these levels could signal a return to bullish momentum, targeting the $80s zone with resistance levels at $84, $88, and $95, and potentially paving the way for a rally back toward 2022 highs above $100 per barrel.

Oil prices remain dominated by uncertainty, caught between bullish and bearish forecasts. The ongoing consolidation leaves prices range-bound, but the longer this phase persists, the steeper and more decisive the eventual breakout—in either direction—may be.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves and Forex.com You Tube Channel

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 Crude Oil Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.


Related tags: Crude Oil WTI Technical analysis Commodities

Latest market news

View more
2025 Crude Oil Fundamental Preview
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
Today 09:00 AM
2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Today 04:00 AM
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/JPY Technical 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Fundamental 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 06:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 8, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 6, 2024 11:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.