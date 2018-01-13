Thank you all for attending my webinar on 2018 Global Markets Outlook "Staying Nimble" on Tues, 09 Jan. If you have missed the registration for the webinar and to obtain the 60 plus insightful chart pack of the presentation, please send the following details to enquiries@cityindexasia.com

1) Name &

2) Account number

We will sent out a copy of the full presentation slides to you.



