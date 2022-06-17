$200bn in collateral damage in one week. What comes next for the ASX200?

Heading into the release of last Friday's U.S inflation data, the market was hopeful that it would confirm that inflation had or was close to peaking. Thereby allowing central banks to ease their foot off the monetary tightening pedal.

June 17, 2022 5:54 AM
Australian flag

This content will only appear on City Index websites!

Ahead of the release of last Friday's U.S inflation data, the market was hopeful that it would confirm that inflation had or was close to peaking. Thereby allowing central banks to take their foot off the monetary tightening pedal.

Instead, the surprisingly high inflation number accompanied by an "eye watering" rise in 5-10yr inflation expectations in the University of Michigan confidence survey pushed the Federal Reserve to pull down harder on its monetary tightening lever.

The Feds 75bp rate hike, the largest since 1994, is likely to be followed by one of a similar size in July, taking the Feds Fund rate quickly towards 3.4% by year-end.

Back in March, St Louis Fed President Bullard said that he would like to see the Federal Funds rate raised to 3% by the end of this year and compared the current tightening cycle to the tightening cycle of 1994. At the time, most of the market thought he was crazy. However, it piqued our interest, as noted in this article here and thus far, Bullard’s call is playing out as predicted.

This week the RBA Governor also lunged for the tighter monetary policy lever. In an interview on the 7.30 pm report RBA Governor Phillip Lowe said that it is "reasonable" to expect the cash rate to reach 2.5% from the present level of 0.85% and that he expects inflation to reach 7% by the end of the year-end.

The revised inflation target is 1% higher than the "around 6 per cent" RBA forecast from just a month earlier in the RBA's semi-annual Statement of Monetary Policy.

Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank surprised the market and lifted rates for the first time since 2007. While the Bank of England delivered its first hawkish rate hike in the current tightening cycle and noted inflation would build "to slightly above 11% by October."

If there was still some doubt beforehand, this weeks actions show that central banks are fully committed to raising interest rates and taming inflation at all costs. The $200bn that has been wiped off the ASX200's market capitalisation this week is but one example of the collateral damage.

What does it mean for the ASX200?

Until this week the ASX200 appeared to be in the midst of an orderly and healthy correction, trading just 10% below its all-time highs and within a well-defined range between 7630 and 6750ish.

However, underneath the bonnet, the cracks had begun to appear. In particularly the heavyweight Financial Sector was struggling under the weight of falling house prices, softening consumer confidence and higher interest rates.

Fin

This week the Financial Sector plunged through major support at 6000. At the same time the ASX200 fell through its key support zone and range lows near 6850/6750 creating significant technical damage to both indices.

As such, it is imperative that both the ASX200 and the Financial Sector rebound back above the key levels noted above quickly to restore some much-needed confidence to the market.Otherwise, the risks are for the ASX200 to move lower towards 6000 with scope to 5750 in the sessions ahead.

ASX200 17 june

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 17th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: The Federal Reserve Federal Reserve RBA Australia 200 Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest The Federal Reserve articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
SP500 - a dead cat bounce or a stronger recovery Part II?
By:
March 17, 2022 03:36 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 02:00 AM
      channel_03
      US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 08:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 02:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.