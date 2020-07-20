2007 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are still consolidating after they closed mixed on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2020 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures mixed - Watch CVX, HAL, AMZN, EBAY, SBUX, MRNA, CE

The S&P 500 Futures are still consolidating after they closed mixed on Friday as the coronavirus pandemic keeps exploding across the world. The number of confirmed virus deaths has exceeded 600,000 globally, and topped 140,000 in the U.S.

European shares go into reverse after initial drop as the European Union leaders were yet to agree on the size of a stimulus package, where oppositions led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte demanded a substantially less figure. European Central Bank has reported the eurozone's May current account at 8.0 billion euros surplus (vs 14.4 billion euros surplus in April). German June PPI was released at 0.0%, vs 0.2% expected.

Asian indices closed mixed even if the Chinese CSI jumped by 3.11%. This morning, government data showed that Japan's exports declined 26.2% on year in June (-24.7% expected) and imports slid 14.4% (-17.6% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The total number of U.S. rigs fell to 253 as of July 17 from 258 a week ago, while oil rigs in Canada increased to 32 from 26, according to Baker Hughes.
Gold is consolidating above 1800 dollars, remaining firm on COVID-19 fears.
Gold rose 0.17 dollars (+0.01%) to 1810.6 dollars.

The euro is gaining ground, climbing to a four-month high, on hopes of progress regarding debt talks.
EUR/USD rose 20pips to 1.1448 while the GBP/USD gained 29pips to 1.2597

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Chevron (CVX), the oil giant, "has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy (NBL) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at 5 billion dollars, or 10.38 dollars per share."


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Halliburton (HAL), the oil and gas services company, reported second quarter EPS of 0.05 dollar, above estimates, down from 0.31 dollar a year earlier. Sales decreased 46% to 3.2 billion dollars, missing forecasts.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) price target was raised to 3,800 dollars from 3,100 dollars at Jefferies.

eBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, would be close to sell its Classified-Ads unit to Adevinta for about 9 billion dollars, according to Bloomberg.

Starbucks (SBUX), the global specialty coffee chain, was rated "overweight" in a new coverage at Wells Fargo.

Moderna (MRNA), the biotech, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.

Celanese (CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, "announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its 45% equity investment in the Polyplastics joint venture to Daicel Corporation for 1.575 billion dollars. Following the completion of the transaction, Daicel will own 100 percent of Polyplastics."

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.