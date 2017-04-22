City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|24th April 2017
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Petra Diamonds Ltd
|PDL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
|LCL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Countrywide PLC
|CWD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Anglo American PLC
|AAL.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Syngenta AG
|SYNN.S
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|UCB SA
|UCB.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tele2 AB
|TEL2b.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Sandvik AB
|SAND.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Atos SE
|ATOS.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|KMB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Zions Bancorp
|ZION.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Crown Castle International Corp
|CCI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Range Resources Corp
|RRC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ameriprise Financial Inc
|AMP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Express Scripts Holding Co
|ESRX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|25th April 2017
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Elementis PLC
|ELM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC
|CIRCI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Schindler Holding AG
|SCHP.S
|EU
|Selected Key Figures Release
|Intrum Justitia AB
|IJ.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Umicore SA
|UMI.BR
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Boliden AB
|BOL.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Metso Oyj
|METSO.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA
|PLOF.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Randstad Holding NV
|RAND.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Enagas SA
|ENAG.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UPM-Kymmene Oyj
|UPM.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eurofins Scientific SE
|EUFI.PA
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Essilor International SA
|ESSI.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lonza Group AG
|LONN.S
|EU
|Business Update
|Getinge AB
|GETIb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kering SA
|PRTP.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Unibail Rodamco SE
|UNBP.AS
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Safran SA
|SAF.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Baker Hughes Inc
|BHI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Xerox Corp
|XRX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Arconic Inc
|ARNC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|FITB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Valero Energy Corp
|VLO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Corning Inc
|GLW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ryder System Inc
|R.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Waters Corp
|WAT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|3M Co
|MMM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|S&P Global Inc
|SPGI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|E I du Pont de Nemours and Co
|DD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Northern Trust Corp
|NTRS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Pentair plc
|PNR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FCX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|AutoNation Inc
|AN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Biogen Inc
|BIIB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nielsen Holdings PLC
|NLSN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
|LH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Discover Financial Services
|DFS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Illumina Inc
|ILMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Universal Health Services Inc
|UHS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Stryker Corp
|SYK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Capital One Financial Corp
|COF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|CMG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chubb Ltd
|CB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Juniper Networks Inc
|JNPR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|26th April 2017
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.I
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Croda International PLC
|CRDA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Redefine International PLC
|RDI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Logitech International SA
|LOGN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|CSGN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Cap Gemini SA
|CAPP.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Telia Company AB
|TELIA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|SHBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Air Liquide SA
|AIRP.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Saab AB
|SAABb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wartsila Oyj Abp
|WRT1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novozymes A/S
|NZYMb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Glanbia PLC
|GL9.I
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Societe BIC SA
|BICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Assa Abloy AB
|ASSAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Yara International ASA
|YAR.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Iberdrola SA
|IBE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Abertis Infraestructuras SA
|ABE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Red Electrica Corporacion SA
|REE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aeroports de Paris SA
|ADP.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Atlas Copco AB
|ATCOa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Orion Oyj
|ORNBV.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Alfa Laval AB
|ALFA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dassault Systemes SE
|DAST.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Koninklijke KPN NV
|KPN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
|SGOB.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Valeo SA
|VLOF.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Ingersoll-Rand PLC
|IR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|FLIR Systems Inc
|FLIR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Seagate Technology PLC
|STX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wyndham Worldwide Corp
|WYN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Alaska Air Group Inc
|ALK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Entergy Corp
|ETR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|ROK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nasdaq Inc
|NDAQ.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hess Corp
|HES.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|TMO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Baxter International Inc
|BAX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|State Street Corp
|STT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amphenol Corp
|APH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|DPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
|FBHS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|F5 Networks Inc
|FFIV.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Equifax Inc
|EFX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|TechnipFMC PLC
|FTI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Equinix Inc
|EQIX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Raymond James Financial Inc
|RJF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|27th April 2017
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC
|JLT.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Howden Joinery Group PLC
|HWDN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Berendsen PLC
|BRSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Allied Minds PLC
|ALML.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Cambian Group PLC
|CMBNC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Nordea Bank AB
|NDA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Straumann Holding AG
|STMN.S
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Nokia Oyj
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
|SEBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|BASF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.S
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Storebrand ASA
|STB.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|LHAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Beiersdorf AG
|BEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fortum Oyj
|FORTUM.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AB SKF
|SKFb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Orange SA
|ORAN.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Scor SE
|SCOR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|STMicroelectronics NV
|STM.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros SA
|BME.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bankinter SA
|BKT.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kone Oyj
|KNEBV.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Stora Enso Oyj
|STERV.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
|BBVA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Clariant AG
|CLN.S
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|CNH Industrial NV
|CNHI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Airbus SE
|AIR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA
|TL5.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vinci SA
|SGEF.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Invesco Ltd
|IVZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Under Armour Inc
|UAA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Raytheon Co
|RTN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
|ZBH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Comcast Corp
|CMCSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|CME Group Inc
|CME.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Allegion PLC
|ALLE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Boston Scientific Corp
|BSX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
|MJN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Paper Co
|IP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Xcel Energy Inc
|XEL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|L3 Technologies Inc
|LLL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Praxair Inc
|PX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Celgene Corp
|CELG.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|National Oilwell Varco Inc
|NOV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Iron Mountain Inc
|IRM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Electric Power Company Inc
|AEP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
|ALXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Johnson Controls International PLC
|JCI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
|MMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|MPC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Union Pacific Corp
|UNP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Simon Property Group Inc
|SPG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Verisign Inc
|VRSN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Southwestern Energy Co
|SWN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
|VRTX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
|HIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Western Digital Corp
|WDC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cerner Corp
|CERN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Skyworks Solutions Inc
|SWKS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Leggett & Platt Inc
|LEG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mohawk Industries Inc
|MHK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Eastman Chemical Co
|EMN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|28th April 2017
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
|ULE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|UBS Group AG
|UBSG.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Norsk Hydro ASA
|NHY.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Rexel SA
|RXL.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|DNB ASA
|DNB.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Danske Bank A/S
|DANSKE.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Caixabank SA
|CABK.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Linde AG
|LING.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|MTXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Corporate Sales Release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
|COG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Phillips 66
|PSX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
