170420 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 futures continue to rise after Donald Trump announced a plan for eventually reopening the country's economy in several phases

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2020 8:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US future rallying, watch GILD, BA, SLB, AAPL

The S&P 500 futures continue to rise after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan for eventually reopening the country's economy in several phases -- "Opening Up America Again" -- which is based on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in each individual state. At the same time, New York and other East Coast states announced extension of their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15.

Later today, the Conference Board will release its Leading Index for March (-7.0% on month expected). In Canada, new motor vehicle sales for February are expected at 120.000.

European indices are bouncing. The European Commission has posted final readings of March CPI at +0.7% on year, as expected.

Asian indices all closed on a strong up move. This morning, official data showed that China's 1Q GDP dropped 6.8% on year (-6.0% expected), while industrial production fell 1.1% in March (-6.2% expected) and retail sales declined 15.8% (-10.0% expected).

Donald Trump announcement was seen as a positive signal for the U.S. economy and pushed the US dollar higher versus its pairs. EUR/USD fell 10 pips to 1.083, GBP/USD declined 8 pips to 1.2449, and USD/JPY dropped 10 pips to 107.82.


WTI Crude Oil Futures are falling back below 20 dollars a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said global oil demand would drop by 20 million barrels per day in April, about one-fifth of previous demand.


US Equity Snapshot

Gilead Sciences (GILD), the biopharmaceutical company, surged on extended trading after STAT News reported that that a clinical trial of the company's coronavirus drug showed promising results.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft manufacturer, said it will resume next week all commercial-airplane production in a phased approach at its Washington State plants. Operations there have been halted since last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple (AAPL), the tech giant, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.

Schlumberger (SLB), the supplier of oil and gas products and services, posted first quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.25 dollar from 0.30 dollar a year earlier, just above estimates. The company reduces its quarterly dividend by 75% to 0.125 dollar per share, the first cut since decades.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the developer of robotic systems for the medical industry, reported first quarter adjusted EPS up to 2.69 dollars, above estimates, up from 2.61 dollars a year ago, on revenue up to 1.1 billion dollars, also beating consensus, from 973.7 million dollars last year.

Uber Technologies (UBER), the ride-hailing company, announced the withdrawal of its 2020 earnings guidance provided on February 6, citing the COVID-19 impacts. In addition, the company said it expects to record an impairment charge of 1.9 - 2.2 billion dollars on its minority equity investments.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil refinery
Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
By:
David Scutt
January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Jan 29, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2024 02:15 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 18, 2024 06:53 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.