16 09 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Redrow | Plus500| Brenntag | Inditex...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2020 4:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices waiting for the Fed | TA on RSA Insurance Group

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.66%, Germany's DAX 30 added 0.18%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.32%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.32%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
70% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
59% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 55% Monday (above the 20D moving average).
58% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 57% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.45pt to 22.12, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Retail, Pers. & House. Goods
3mths relative low: Banks

Europe Best 3 sectors
retail, basic resources, health care

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, financial services, automobiles & parts


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.48% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -21bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
UK 07:00: Aug Retail Price Idx YoY, exp.: 1.6%
UK 07:00: Aug Retail Price Idx MoM, exp.: 0.5%
UK 07:00: Aug PPI Input YoY, exp.: -5.7%
UK 07:00: Aug PPI Input MoM, exp.: 1.8%
UK 07:00: Aug PPI Output YoY, exp.: -0.9%
UK 07:00: Aug PPI Output MoM, exp.: 0.3%
UK 07:00: Aug Inflation Rate MoM, exp.: 0.4%
UK 07:00: Aug Core Inflation Rate YoY, exp.: 1.8%
UK 07:00: Aug Inflation Rate YoY, exp.: 1%
UK 07:00: Aug PPI Core Output MoM, exp.: -0.1%
UK 07:00: Aug PPI Core Output YoY, exp.: 0.1%
UK 07:00: Aug Core Inflation Rate MoM, exp.: 0.4%
EC 10:00: Jul Balance of Trade, exp.: E21.2B
GE 10:40: 30-Year Bund auction, exp.: -0.05%


MORNING TRADING

In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1848 while GBP/USD extended its rally to 1.2906. USD/JPY fell further to 105.30.

Spot gold rebounded to $1,958 an ounce. 

#UK - IRELAND#
Redrow, a housebuilder, reported full-year results: "Turnover for the year was down by 37% to £1.34bn (2019: £2.11bn). (...) The significantly reduced turnover combined with substantial costs attributable to COVID-19 and impairments associated with the decision to scale back the London business, resulted in a loss in the second half and pre-tax profits reducing to £140m (2019: £406m) for the year. (...) The Group secured 4,222 private reservations in the year with a value of £1.61bn (2019: £1.67bn). As a result of the Group's strong sales performance earlier in the year, and the significant shortfall in legal completions due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Group entered the new financial year with a record order book of £1.42bn (2019: £1.02bn)."

Plus500, an online trading services provider, posted a trading update: "The operational momentum achieved during H1 2020 has continued into the second half to date, with Plus500 making excellent progress across all key commercial and financial performance metrics. (...) Revenue, in particular Customer Income, has remained strong in H2 2020 to date, supported by further growth in the Company's Active Customer base."

Wm Morrison Supermarkets, a supermarket chain, was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

RSA Insurance Group, a general insurance company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.

From a daily point of view, the share was supported by a rising channel drawn since June. The September 15th trading day has allowed the title to break above the channel's upper boundary (with increasing volumes). Furthermore, the 50 DMA plays a support role. Above 440p (key overlap threshold), targets are set at 535.5p and then the previous top of February 2020 at 585.5p. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#GERMANY#
Brenntag, a chemical distribution company, said it now expects full-year operating EBITDA to be between 1.00 billion euros and 1.04 billion euros, compared with 1.00 billion euros in the prior year.


#FRANCE#
Casino, a mass-market retail group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.


#SPAIN#
Inditex, a Spanish clothing company, announced that 2Q net income declined 73.8% on year to 214 million euros and EBITDA dropped 44.4% to 1 billion euros on net sales of 4.7 billion euros, down 31.9%. The company said "during the second quarter 2020 the Group's performance saw a turning point laying the foundation for a return to normal trading conditions".

Bankia, a Spanish bank, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citigroup.


#BENELUX#
Ahold Delhaize, a grocery retail company, was upgraded to "neutral" from "underweight" at JPMorgan.


#SWEDEN#
Svenska Handelsbanken, a Swedish bank, was upgraded to "overweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.


EX-DIVIDEND
Richemont: SF1
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.