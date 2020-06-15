US Futures red, watch SHOP, MMM, AXP, INTC

as investors fear a second coronavirus wave is incoming.Due later today is thefor June (a rise to -30.0 expected).The European Commission has reported April trade balance at 1.2 billion euros surplus (vs 25.5 billion euros surplus in March).Asian indices all closed in the red. This morning, official data showed thatwhile retail sales fell 2.8% (vs -2.3% expected).WTI Crude Oil Futures are on the downside., while oil rigs in Canada remained at 7, according to Baker Hughes.after the safe-haven asset posted its best week since April. Gold fell 20.62 dollars (-1.19%) to 1710.14 dollars.

on fears of a second wave of coronavirus. EUR/USD declined 9pips to 1.1247 while GBP/USD fell 23pips to 1.2517.

Shopify (SHOP) is gaining ground before hours after a Walmart (MWT) executive said that the retailer partners with the e-commerce giant to expand its marketplace site. Separately, Shopify was upgraded to "overweight" from" neutral" by Piper Sandler.



3M (MMM), a diversified multinational conglomerate, posted May sales down 20% to 2.2 billion dollars.



American Express (AXP), a financial services corporation, has obtained a network clearing license to start bank card clearing services in China, according to the China's central bank.



Intel (INTC), a global provider of advertising services, was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc.

