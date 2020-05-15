US Futures consolidating, watch JD, AMAT, NLOCK, ABT

US Equity Snapshot

after they closed in positive territory yesterday after two sessions of losses.Later today, investors will focus on(-12.0% on month in April expected),(-60.0 for May expected),(-12.0% on month in April expected), and the(68.0 for May expected).(vs +0.1% the previous quarter). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted 1Q GDP at -2.2% (as expected). France's INSEE has released final readings of April CPI at +0.3% (vs +0.4% on year expected).Asian indices are on the upside. This morning, official data showed that China'srose 3.9% on year in April (+1.5% expected) whiledropped 7.5% (-6.0% expected).WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside., according to Petro-Logistics. The IEA boosted the estimation of global oil demand by 3.2M b/d to 79.3M b/d in 2Q, down 20% on year at the same period in 2019.Gold rose 4.24 dollars (+0.25%) to 1734.54 dollars. The EUR/USD gained 7pips to 1.0812 while GBP/USD fell 30pips to 1.22.(JD), the Chinese e-commerce company, is expected to rise after reporting first quarter profit and sales that beat estimates.(AMAT), the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry, posted second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.89 dollar, up from 0.70 dollar a year ago, on sales of 4.0 billion dollars, up from 3.5 billion dollars in the previous year. Those figures were shy of consensus.(NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, announced fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 0.26 dollar, beating estimates, down from 0.39 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 614 million dollars, above forecasts, down from 1.2 billion dollars last year.' (ABT), a medical devices and health care company, ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose Covid-19 may produce false negative results, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cited by Bloomberg.





Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital