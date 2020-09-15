15 09 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Ocado | Daimler | Ferrovial | Hennes & Mauritz...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2020 4:08 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices mixed this morning | TA focus on Daimler

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.15%, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.35%, while Germany's DAX 30 eased 0.07% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.10%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
52% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
55% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 53% Friday (below the 20D moving average).
57% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 55% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.16pt to 22.57, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Pers. & House. Goods
3mths relative low: Utilities, Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
travel & leisure, technology, banks

Europe worst 3 sectors
energy, utilities, insurance


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 5bps to -0.48% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -22bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
UK 07:00: Jun Employment chg, exp.: -220K
UK 07:00: Jul Average Earnings excl. Bonus, exp.: -0.2%
UK 07:00: Jul Average Earnings incl. Bonus, exp.: -1.2%
UK 07:00: Jul Unemployment Rate, exp.: 3.9%
UK 07:00: Aug Claimant Count chg, exp.: 94.4K
FR 07:45: Aug Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.8%
FR 07:45: Aug Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: 0.4%
FR 07:45: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.9%
FR 07:45: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: 0.4%
FR 09:00: IEA Oil Market Report
EC 10:00: Q2 Labour Cost Idx YoY, exp.: 3.4%
EC 10:00: Q2 Wage Growth YoY, exp.: 3.4%
EC 10:00: Sep ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 64
GE 10:00: Sep ZEW Current Conditions, exp.: -81.3
GE 10:00: Sep ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 71.5


MORNING TRADING

In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rose further to 1.1881 while GBP/USD was little changed at 1.2843. USD/JPY remained subdued at 105.64. AUD/USD climbed to 0.7309, lifted by better-than-expected Chinese data. This morning, official data showed that China's industrial production rose 5.6% on year in August (+5.1% expected) and retail sales grew 0.5% (flat expected).

Spot gold advanced to $1,965 an ounce. 


#UK - IRELAND#
Ocado, a British online supermarket, posted a 3Q trading statement: "Retail Revenue grew 52% as channel shift to online grocery in UK continues. (...) Retail sales grew faster compared to Q2 as demand remained high versus a seasonally softer quarter in Q3 2019. (...) While uncertainties remain over the scale, and duration, of the ongoing impact of social distancing restrictions in the UK, the strong trading performance of Ocado Retail in the first three quarters of the year, combined with the impact of operational leverage in the retail business, suggest, given current trends, a full year EBITDA result for Ocado Group of at least £40m."

AstraZeneca's, a pharmaceutical giant, coronavirus vaccine trial in the U.S. remains on hold as regulators are still examining the serious side effect on the British patient, according to Reuters.

FirstGroup, a transport group, released a trading update for the period from April 1 to August 31: "The Group is now expecting to deliver a small adjusted operating profit for the seasonally weaker first half of the financial year, ahead of our expectations earlier this summer."

Rio Tinto, a giant miner, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

BHP Group, a multinational mining group, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.


#GERMANY#
Daimler, a vehicle manufacturer, and the U.S. regulators have reached a 1.5 billion dollars settlement, resolving alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and California law associated with emissions cheating in Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
From a daily point of view, the share remains supported by a rising trend line drawn since March. The share has broken above the resistance area between 43.5E (previous top of August) and 45E (horizontal resistance of February), releasing a new upside potential. above the overlap threshold at 41E look for the horizontal resistance of November 2019 at 54.4E and 60E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#FRANCE#
Bureau Veritas, an inspection and certification company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.


#SPAIN#
Ferrovial, an infrastructure group, announced that it has agreed to sell its 49% stake in Portugal's Norte Litoral highway and its 48% stake in the Via do Infante highway to a fund managed by DIF Capital Partners a total consideration of 171 million euros.


#ITALY#
Leonardo, an aerospace and defence, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Societe Generale.


#SWITZERLAND#
SGS, a testing and certification services provider, was upgraded to "hold" from "reduce" at HSBC.


#SWEDEN#
Hennes & Mauritz, a clothing-retail company, announced that 3Q net sales declined 19% on year (-16% in local currencies) to 50.87 billion Swedish krona. The company said the group's recovery is "better than expected" and "preliminary results show profit before tax of approximately SEK 2 billion".
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Today 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Today 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Today 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Today 12:41 AM
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
Yesterday 11:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig in the sea
WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 05:42 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, Silver Forecast: “Perfect Storm” Drives Gold and Silver to Cycle Highs – Where Next?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 21, 2024 03:55 PM
      Forex trading
      USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 20, 2024 04:04 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 19, 2024 02:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.