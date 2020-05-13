130520 US PreOpen

The S&P 500 Futures are trying to rebound after they closed in negative territory yesterday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2020 8:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures slightly up before Powell speech, watch LVS, PNC, BLK, KKR, UBER, RCL

The S&P 500 Futures are trying to rebound after they closed in negative territory yesterday, as market sentiment was dampened by a top health official's warning on reopening the economy.

Later today, April Producer Price Index (-0.5% on month expected) will be reported. All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on economic issues.

European indices are on the downside. The European Commission has posted March industrial production at 11.3% (vs -12.5% on month expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported 1Q GDP at -2% (vs -2.6% on quarter expected), March industrial production at -4.2% (vs -5.6% on month expected), manufacturing production -4.6% (vs -6.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 6.7 billion pounds deficit (vs 2.5 billion pounds deficit expected).

Asian indices closed slightly in the red. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it has decided to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase program potential to 60 billion New Zealand dollars from a previous limit of 33 billion New Zealand dollars, while keeping its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%. The central bank added: "The Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to use additional monetary policy tools if and when needed."

WTI Crude Oil Futures are under pressure. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil stockpile built 7.6 million barrels for week ended May 8. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its 2020 domestic oil production forecast to an average 11.7 million barrels per day, down 500,000 barrels a day from 2019. Later today, EIA will release crude oil inventories data for last week.

Gold stays firm while the US dollar is consolidating before Jerome Powell speech. 

Gold slightly increased 3.4 dollars (+0.2%) to 1706.1 dollars. EUR/USD rose 16pips to 1.0864 while GBP/USD gained 37pips to 1.2297.


US Equity Snapshot


Las Vegas Sands (LVS), the global operator of casino resorts, announced the company will discontinue its pursuit of Integrated Resort (IR) development in Japan. Chairman and CEO Sheldon G. Adelson said he "remains bullish on company's growth prospects".

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), the bank holding company, may sell its stake in asset management firm BlackRock (BLK) at $420 dollars per share to raise 14 billion dollars, reported Bloomberg.

KKR (KKR): Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has entered into an agreement to sell a 55% interest in Australian wealth management company Colonial First State (CFS) to the investment firm for 1.7 billion dollars.

Uber Technologies (UBER), the technology platform, "proposes to offer 750 million dollars principal amount of Senior Notes due 2025. Uber intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions and strategic transactions."

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), a global cruise vacation company, "has commenced a private offering of senior secured notes to be issued by the company in separate series of notes due 2023 and 2025, for an aggregate principal amount of 3.3 billion dollars."



Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.