US Futures consolidating, watch PNC, BLK, TSLA, DUK, IFF

after they closed mixed yesterday.Later today, April U.S.(-0.8% on month expected),(deficit of 737.0 billion dollars expected), and the National Federation of Independent Business's(84.0 expected) will be reported.European indices are facing a consolidation. On the economic front,compared with 52 in March (revised from 51) and 40 anticipated by economists. The institution indicated that economic activity in France fell by 27% in April, a slight improvement on the decline observed in March.Asian indices closed on the downside.(+3.7% expected, +4.3% in March), while PPI was down 3.1% (-2.5% expected, -1.5% in March), according to the government. Also, China's government will impose a partial ban on meat imported from Australia.. Saudi Arabia says it will pump 7.492M b/d crude oil in June, reaching the lowest level in 18 years. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for May 8.Gold rose 5.9 dollars (+0.35%) to 1703.83 dollars,, as investors fear a second wave of COVID-19 infections.after hitting a two-week peak. EUR/USD rose 36pips to 1.0843 while GBP/USD gained 23pips to 1.2358.

US Equity Snapshot





PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) announced its intent to sell its investment in BlackRock (BLK) through a registered offering and related buyback by BlackRock. PNC currently holds 34.8 million common and Series B preferred shares of BlackRock, representing 22.4% ownership. Blackrock intends to repurchase 1.1 billion dollars of common stock directly from PNC.



Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced a resumption of production at its California plant, which is in defiance of local authorities. He said: "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."



Duke Energy (DUK), the energy company, reported first quarter adjusted EPS down to 1.14 dollar from 1.24 dollar a year earlier, on operating sales down to 3.5% to 5.95 billion dollars. The company maintained its full-year adjusted EPS forecast.



International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), a maker of food flavors & fragrances, jumped after hours after disclosing first quarter EPS up to 1.62 dollar from 1.57 dollar a year ago on sales up to 1.4 billion dollars from 1.3 billion dollars a year earlier. Those figures beat estimates.





Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital



