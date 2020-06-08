080620 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they jumped on an unexpected surge in May jobs on Friday.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2020 8:40 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures still rising, watch GILD, LLY, BX, PCG

The S&P 500 Futures  remain on the upside after they jumped on an unexpected surge in May jobs on Friday.

European indices are consolidating. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for June was released at -24.8 (vs -22.0 expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported April industrial production at -17.9% (-16.8% on month expected).

Asian indices all closed in the green. Over the weekend, government data showed that China's exports fell 3.3% on year in May (-6.5% expected) and imports declined 16.7% (-7.9% expected). This morning, official data showed that Japan's final readings of first quarter annualized GDP posted -2.2% on quarter (-2.1% expected).

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. Over the weekend, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to a one-month extension of oil-production cuts.

Gold consolidates after losing ground at the end of last week on strong US jobs data. The US dollar is dipping against commodity currencies on economic recovery hopes. 

Gold rose to 10.86$ (+0.64%) to 1695.92 dollars. AUD/USD rose 7pips to 0.6976 while USD/CAD fell 7pips to 1.3415.

US Equity Snapshot



Gilead Sciences (GILD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, might have been approached by UK pharma AstraZeneca regarding a potential merger, reported Bloomberg.

Eli Lilly (LLY), a developer and producer of pharmaceuticals, announced "the start of a Phase 1 study for its second potential COVID-19 antibody treatment."

Blackstone (BX), the investment company, cut its offer for Dutch lender NIBC to 7 euros a share from 9.32 euros a share previously.

PG&E Corp (PCG), a holding company involving in energy-based businesses, "expects to pursue 5.75 billion dollars underwritten public offerings of common stock and equity units to partially fund emergence from Chapter 11."

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


