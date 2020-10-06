EU indices slightly up | TA focus on Victrex

From a monthly point of view, the stock is trying to bounce back on a potential trend line drawn since 2009. In addition, the ten-year exponential moving average is also playing a support role. Above the horizontal support of March at 1645p look for 2220p and 2575p in extension.





Ferrexpo, an iron ore company, posted a 3Q production report: "9M 2020 pellet production up 3% to 8.1MT (9M 2019: 7.9MT). 3Q 2020 pellet production down 12% to 2.5MT (2Q 2020: 2.9MT), with reduced volume due to planned pelletiser maintenance in early September 2020."



Rentokil Initial, a business services group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs.



Weir Group, an engineering company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.





#GERMANY#

K+S, a chemical group, announced that it has agreed to sell its Americas salt business bundled together as the Americas Operating Unit to Stone Canyon Industries, Mark Demetree and affiliates for 3.2 billion dollars.



Puma's, a sportswear company, shareholder Kering announced plans to sell 8.8 million shares in Puma, expecting to lower its stake in the company to about 9.8%.





#FRANCE#

Veolia, a resource management group, announced that it has acquired the 29.9% stake in French utility company Suez from Engie for 18 euros per share (dividend included). The company added: "Veolia intends, following the acquisition of the 29.9% block of Suez shares, to take control of Suez. To this end, Veolia intends to file a voluntary takeover bid for the remaining Suez shares. (...) Veolia's public offering will only take place once the Veolia project has been favorably received by Suez's board of directors, possibly after the general meeting of its shareholders."



Kering, a luxury goods company, announced the launch of the sell-down of approximately 8.8 million shares that it owns in Puma, representing about 5.9% of the share capital of Puma, through a placement to qualified investors only. The company said is expected to retain approximately 9.8% of Puma's outstanding shares after the placement.





#SWITZERLAND#

Sika, a specialty chemical company, said it has expanded its mortar production in China with the commissioning of a new facility in Chengdu.





#SWEDEN#

Telia, a Swedish telecommunications company, announced that it has agreed to sell its carrier operation Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra for 9.45 billion Swedish krona on a cash and debt free basis. In addition, the company said it has also decided to propose an additional dividend of 0.65 Swedish krona per share, bringing the total dividend for 2019 back to 2.45 Swedish krona per share, which was originally proposed in January this year.