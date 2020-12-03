03 12 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Phoenix Group | Sainsbury | Engie | Vivendi...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2020 3:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices still mixed | TA focus on Engie

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 50 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX dropped 0.5% and France's CAC 40 was little changed, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.2%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
56% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
66% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 71% Tuesday (below the 20D moving average).
84% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 85% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.39pt to 21.69, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Financial Services, Banks, Basic Resource
3mths relative low: Food & Beverage

Europe Best 3 sectors
basic resources, banks, energy

Europe worst 3 sectors
chemicals, retail, travel & leisure


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 4bps to -0.53% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -20bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
EC 09:00: ECB General Council Meeting
FR 09:50: Nov Markit Services PMI final, exp.: 46.5
FR 09:50: Nov Markit Composite PMI final, exp.: 47.5
GE 09:55: Nov Markit Services PMI final, exp.: 49.5
GE 09:55: Nov Markit Composite PMI final, exp.: 55
EC 10:00: Nov Markit Composite PMI final, exp.: 50
EC 10:00: Nov Markit Services PMI final, exp.: 46.9
UK 10:30: Nov Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI final, exp.: 51.4
UK 10:30: Nov Markit/CIPS Composite PMI final, exp.: 52.1
EC 11:00: Oct Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -2%
EC 11:00: Oct Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 2.2%
FR 11:00: 3-Year BTAN auction, exp.: -0.71%
FR 11:00: 5-Year BTAN auction, exp.: -0.62%
FR 11:00: 10-Year OAT auction, exp.: -0.38%
FR 11:00: Oct Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -4.5%
FR 11:00: Oct Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 2.7%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD was firm at 1.2118 and GBP/USD edged up to 1.3376. USD/JPY was little changed at 104.46. AUD/USD eased to 0.7411. Earlier today, official data showed that Australia's trade surplus totaled 7.46 billion Australian dollars in October (5.80 billion Australian dollars expected).

Spot gold slipped to $1,829 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Sainsbury, a chain of supermarkets, said it has chosen to forgo the business rates relief on Sainsbury's stores granted by the UK Government and the Devolved Administrations since March. The company stated: "Including business rates payments within underlying profit before tax1 (UPBT), we now expect UPBT of at least £270 million for the financial year to March 2021. This includes the assumption that we will now forgo approximately £410 million of business rates relief."

Phoenix Group, an insurance services provider, posted a trading update: "£1,713 million of cash generation1 in 2020 (2019: £707 million) exceeding the upper end of the 2020 cash generation target range of £1.5 billion - £1.6 billion. (...) Solvency II surplus increased by £0.6 billion to £5.0 billion2 as at 30 September 2020 from £4.4 billion3 at 30 June 2020 on a pro-forma basis."


#GERMANY#
Henkel, a chemical and consumer goods company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.


#FRANCE#
Engie, an electric utility company, is planning to sell some of its services businesses for about 5 billion euros, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
From a technical point of view, the stock has broken the former horizontal key resistance around 12.2E,  which contained the share price since June 2020. Furthermore, on the RSI, a break of the key level at 65% could confirm the continuation of the bullish mood. Above 11.55E, look towards 13.15E and 14.3E in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Vivendi's, a media conglomerate, "BBB" credit rating outlook was revised to "Negative" from "Stable" by S&P Global Ratings. The rating agency said: "French media group Vivendi S.A. is contemplating the disposal of nearly half of Universal Music Group (UMG)-its largest earnings contributor and fastest-growing business--over the next 18 months. We see a risk that the group's business profile could weaken, if the proceeds are not reinvested in assets that are of equivalent quality and have similar growth prospects."

Danone, a food company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.


#SWITZERLAND#
SGS, a testing and certification services provider, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.


EX-DIVIDEND
3I Group:17.5p, Credit Suisse: SF0.0694, Telia: SEK0.65
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.