03 11 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are extending their rebound started on Monday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2020 7:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures green ahead of Election Day - Watch PYPL, TWTR

The S&P 500 Futures are extending their rebound started on Monday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 423 points (+1.60%) to 26925, the S&P 500 gained 40 points (+1.23%) to 3310, while the Nasdaq 100 only added 31 points (+0.29%) to 11084. On the single stock front, Twitter lost an additional 4.57% on Monday following a 21% slump last Friday.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report September factory order (+1.0% on month expected) but all eyes and minds will be on the U.S. election with first results due to start coming in this evening.

European indices are on the upside gaining between 1.5% and 2%.

Asian indices closed significantly higher with the Japanese markets being on holidays for the Cultural day. This morning, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark rate to 0.10% from 0.25% as expected and announced a 100 billion Australian dollars bond purchase program of 5 to 10 years government bonds over the next six months. The central bank said it "is not expecting to increase the cash rate for at least three years" and "is prepared to do more if necessary".

WTI Crude Oil futures are extending their recovery helped by a global equity market rebound while OPEC+ might delay its January output increase for an extra three months, reported Bloomberg. JPMorgan lowered its 4Q average Brent forecast to $39/bbl from $41/bbl as renewed lockdowns in Europe further weigh on demand. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for October 30.

US indices closed up on Monday, lifted by Energy (+3.67%), Materials (+3.39%) and Capital Goods (+3.23%) sectors.

Approximately 60% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 15% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index dropped 0.89pt (-2.34%) to 37.13 and WTI Crude Oil jumped $1.16 (+3.24%) to $36.95 at the close.


On the US economic data front, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index slightly rose to 53.4 on month in the October final reading (53.3 expected), from 53.3 in the October preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending increased 0.3% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to +1.4% in August.

Gold gains ground on COVID-19 worries while the U.S dollar consolidates before U.S election.

Gold rose 5.54 dollars (+0.29%) to 1901.02 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.54pt to 93.59.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


PayPal (PYPL), an online payment firm, slid postmarket after lowering its full year sales growth forecast to 21-22% at constant exchange rates from 22% previously expected. Also, third quarter net new active accounts were down to 15.2 million, missing estimates, from 21.3 million in the previous quarter.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Twitter (TWTR): an independent committee "expressed its confidence in management and recommended that the current structure remain in place."

Ford Motor (F)'s, the automobile manufacturer, target price was upgraded to 9.5 dollars from 8.5 dollars at Jefferies.

Constellation Brands (STZ), the producer of branded alcoholic beverages, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.

Mondelez International (MDLZ), a packaged food and beverage company, edged down after hours as third quarter adjusted EPS matched estimates. 

Arista Networks (ANET), a designer and seller of high-speed networking solutions, soared in extended after announcing third quarter adjusted EPS of 2.42 dollars, beating estimates, down from 2.69 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 605.4 million dollars, higher than expected, down from 654.4 million dollars a year earlier.

Diamondback Energy (FANG), an independent oil and gas producer in the US, posted third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.62 dollar, exceeding the consensus, down from 1.47 dollar a year ago on revenue of 720.0 million dollars, better than expected, down from 967.0 million dollars a year earlier.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), a producer of wireless semiconductors, released fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 1.85 dollar, ahead the forecasts, up from 1.52 dollar a year ago on revenue of 956.8 million dollars, also above consensus, up from 827.4 million dollars a year earlier.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
August 2, 2024 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
August 1, 2024 11:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
      Downward trend
      Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 05:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.