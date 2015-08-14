yuan devaluations the chinese make soothing noises to calm markets 1888642015

The Chinese authorities on Thursday broke from their customarily inscrutable and circumspect manner of handling major moves such as those from the People's Bank of China, and instead held a rare press conference to assuage media that the country was nearly done with its currency devaluations.

Previously, the PBoC made momentous announcements such as interest rate cuts or changes in bank reserve requirements on a weekend, usually catching markets by surprise. Even the first yuan devaluation came out of the blue, and in this case the PBoC could be said to have gone to the other extreme – it actually misled markets by stating in its release that it was only a “one-off” move. Instead, it went on to ratchet down the yuan on each of the next two days.

So, it is a rare occurrence that the PBoC deigns to explain its actions, and even more unusual to actually say what it proposes to do. Note that PBoC rarely give interviews except to the official Chinese media and its top officials are known to keep a low profile, particularly because the bank is, in effect, run by China’s State Council.

On Thursday, the PBoC convened a press conference to soothe international feathers ruffled by China’s unexpected and back-to-back currency adjustments that devalued the yuan by 4.6 per cent over three days, though currency intervention by the central bank took some bite out of that.

"After a two-day adjustment, the [yuan] has gradually returned to a more market-oriented level," PBOC Assistant Governor Zhang Xiaohui said during the press conference. "The one-time total depreciation of around 3 per cent is largely finished … and is a necessary phase in exchange rate reform."

At the conference Deputy Governor Yi Gang brushed off rumours, sparked by a Reuters report, that powerful members within the Chinese government were calling for a devaluation of the yuan of nearly 10 per cent.

Yi said there was no need to adjust the yuan to boost exports and that the current exchange rate was consistent with economic fundamentals, according to Bloomberg. He also said the PBoC will now no longer intervene regularly in the currency markets, but will only stand by to curb any excessive volatility.

"A rigid yuan exchange rate is not suitable for China," Yi said. “Trust the market, respect the market, fear the market, and follow the market.”

