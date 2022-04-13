Yields and US Dollar pull back at resistance; EUR/USD, GBP/USD

Yields began moving lower yesterday. Today, the US Dollar took its turn to move lower.

April 14, 2022 4:28 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

It’s not a secret that US yields have been on a tear higher as of late, however, US 10-year yields have run into a ceiling.  On a weekly timeframe, 2.81% is horizontal resistance dating to December 2018.  Also notice that the RSI is in overbought territory.  Yields have pulled back after briefly moving higher to a high of 2.836%.

2022041310 year yields weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Along with the pullback in yields (which started yesterday), the US Dollar and some of its currency pairs have reversed as well.  On the daily timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) ran into resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of March 7th to the lows of March 30th near 100.50.  Today, the daily candlestick is trying to form bearish engulfing pattern, a one candlestick reversal pattern in which the real body of the red (lower) candle engulfs the real body of the prior day’s candle.  Support is at the breakout above the March 7th highs near 99.42.

20220413 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

As a result of the US Dollar reversing from resistance, some of the US Dollar pairs are also reversing at key levels.  EUR/USD has stalled at the lows from March 7th near 1.0805 and is moving higher today, trying to form a bullish engulfing candlestick of its own.  Resistance above yesterday’s high is at 1.0945.  Above there, price can move all the way to the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.1115.

20220413 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

However, the biggest mover of them all today may be GBP/USD.  The on the daily timeframe, the pair traded down to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of December 8th, 2021 to the highs of January 13th at the psychological round number support level of 1.3000.  After trying to push lower the last 3 days, GBP/USD took off higher today.  The main reason may be that the UK CPI came in much hotter at 7% YoY vs 6.7% YoY expected an 6.2% in February.  However, throw in the US Dollar weakness and it makes for a perfect storm for GBP/USD.  The pair made a new local low today at 1.2972 and is in a 140-pip range.  The GBP/USD also has formed a bullish engulfing pattern. Horizontal resistance is at the previous breakdown level near 1.3157, then the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.3278.  Horizontal support below today’s low is at 1.2854, dating to November 2020, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the recently mentioned timeframe at 1.2796.

20220413 gbpusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

Yields ran into resistance this week near 2.81% and pulled back. Today, the US Dollar took its turn to move lower.   As a result, many of the US Dollar pairs moved in the opposite direction. Watch for support in the DXY to see if the US Dollar will continue to move lower.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: DXY Forex Trade Ideas EUR USD GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD - Cable Attempts Correction
Today 05:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches lower ahead of Trump's WEF speech
Today 02:52 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Trump Rally at Risk Into Resistance
Today 01:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, USDCAD: Markets on Edge Ahead of Concrete Trump Policies
Today 12:30 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

USA flag
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:29 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 13, 2025 07:27 PM
      US_flag_graph
      US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 10, 2025 05:29 PM
        EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 10, 2025 08:05 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.