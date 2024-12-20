Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:26 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The BOJ held their interest rate at 0.25%, but it seems there was still some hope they might have raised rates, given the yen's response. Even if the odds of a hike yesterday were greatly diminished, just a few weeks ago the odds firmly backed one. Furthermore, their tone was quite dovish, indicating that the central bank is in no rush to raise rates. While I suspect they will be in a better position to next year, yesterday’s moves were in the response to any hopes of an imminent hike dying a sudden death.

20241220forex

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

The Japanese yen was the clear laggard among FX majors on Thursday, with most of them far exceeding their average daily ranges. Only NZD/JPY failed to exceed its 10-day ATR as the Kiwi dollar faced selling pressure due to a weak and recessionary GDP report. Growth contracted for a second quarter in New Zealand to confirm a technical recession.

 

  • CHF/JPY was the strongest major against the yen, rising 2% during its best day in two years
  • GBP/JPY smashed its way above the 2015 high in style, and in line with my bullish bias.
  • USD/JPY reached a 5-month high during its most bullish day in six weeks

20241220chfjpy

 

The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.75% as expected, although three MPC members voted to cut as opposed to two. This makes it slightly less dovish than expected, prompting the pound to further ground against the US dollar and send GBP/USD to within pips of its November low.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

ASX futures have fallen around -5.4% from the December high, but the November low is close by and bearish momentum is waning. The daily bullish RSI (2) has formed a bullish divergence within the oversold zone and post-FOMC price action has made hard work of continued losses (looking at price action on the 1-hour chart). A bullish divergence has also formed on the 1-hour RSI (14).

 

The November low is so close that I suspect the market will try and break it early in today’s session. But I am sceptical prices will close beneath it today, given Wall Street indices held their ground above their FOMC lows and we’re at that time of year that indices tend to rally.

 

I’m not looking for strong gains, but I see the potential to at least partially retrace from of their FOMC losses.

20241220asx200D1

 

Also, we’re at that time of year that indices tend to do well irrespective of fundamentals. The average daily returns for the ASX 200 tend to be positive alongside a positive win rate between December 19th – 30th.

20241220asx200

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:30 – JP CPI
  • 11:30 – AU housing credit
  • 12:00 – CN loan prime rate
  • 13:00 – NZ credit card spending
  • 18:00 – UK retail sales
  • 23:30 – FOMC Daly speaks
  • 00:30 – US PCE inflation

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices Yen Forex CHF/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Yesterday 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Yesterday 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
December 18, 2024 10:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 18, 2024 10:16 PM
      Research
      ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.