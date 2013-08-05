yen strengthens against dollar following weak us jobs data on friday 866372013

There has not been much movement in the major currency pairs but we have seen the yen strengthen against the dollar after the weak figures […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2013 7:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

There has not been much movement in the major currency pairs but we have seen the yen strengthen against the dollar after the weak figures released in the US on Friday.

Japanese stocks moved lower overnight on the back of this. But in contrast to Japan weakness, non-manufacturing PMI data suggested that decelerating growth rates are stabilising in China.

This data and a report by HSBC came in above the 50 level that signals expansion. As a result of this, the September oil contract has risen above the $107 level.

The FTSE is currently trading up around 28 points at 6675 and the Dow and DAX futures are fairly flat at 15642 and 8423.

The bookmaker William Hill is the largest riser of the session so far, up 10p but this is on the back of a 35p drop on Friday that was caused by a worse than expected performance in its newly acquired Australian business.

Engineering company Smiths is the biggest loser of the session, with its shares down 5.5% in early trading. This is due to the termination of talks with a potential bidder for their medical division.

Figures to look out for today are the services PMI from the UK at 9.30am BST and non-manufacturing PMI from the US at 3pm.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.