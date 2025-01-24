Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$

USDJPY, Gold Forecast: The Japanese Yen stabilizes amid the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate hike decision, while gold surpasses the $2,730 barrier eyeing all-time highs.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 8:13 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events Next Week:

  • FOMC Meeting (Wednesday)
  • US Advance GDP (Thursday)
  • Tokyo Core CPI (Friday)
  • US Core PCE (Friday)

BOJ Policies and USDJPY Reaction

The Yen’s reaction to the BOJ’s recent policies has been more measured compared to its movement in July 2024, following a 25bps rate hike. In 2025, the market preemptively priced in the hike, causing USDJPY to retrace nearly 2.5% from its 159-peak to the 154-price zone. Currently, the USDJPY pair is testing critical support levels, with a move below 153.60 necessary to confirm further downside momentum.

The BOJ’s rate hike, alongside its stance on wage growth, inflation aligning with the government’s 2% target, and Japan's moderately recovering economy, has provided some stabilization. However, the influence of external factors such as the upcoming FOMC meeting and market uncertainties surrounding Trump-driven policies may dictate the next significant move.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

Related tags: Gold USD/JPY BoJ Trump Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Yesterday 09:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 09:13 AM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:25 PM
      gold_01
      Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Trump Rally at Risk Into Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 01:50 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2025 10:51 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.