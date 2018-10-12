XVI China economic volatility

UPDATE – Volatility, XJO, S&P500, Gold and Oil

This week the XVI has jumped significantly over the “13” level on unexpected moves from the Chinese Government concerning capital requirements for the banks and with the US Bond yield topping over 3%, this places bonds as a better yield than the S&P500.

Traders should consider this may change when US reporting resumes in November as earnings are expected to have increased by an average of 25-30%.

The Australian market has taken the Chinese government move as a strong sign of a weakening Chinese economy with the local cash index being marked down over 5% this week.

The concern and opportunity for Index traders is the potential downside movement exacerbated by weakness in the financial sector around the ongoing Royal commission and recently released interim report, along with the banking CEO’s now facing a senate inquiry.

Following on from the chart of the XVI posted on the 26th September the XVI has moved to a reasonably extreme level as the market enters a risk off period.

Here again is the explanation of the XVI.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known by its ticker symbol VIX, is a popular measure of the stock market's expectation of volatility implied by S&P 500 index options, calculated and published by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. It is colloquially referred to as the fear index or the fear gauge. In Australia we have a similar volatility index designated XVI, it’s our version of the US VIX. The current XVI concept formulates a theoretical expectation of stock market volatility in the near future. The calculation for the XVI compares the near term pricing of PUT options, or the change in price of near term or current month compared to second month expirations. The XVI is the square root of the risk-neutral expectation of the XJO 200 variance over the next 30 calendar days and is quoted as an annualized standard deviation, if you want the technical explanation.

The chart below shows the weekly XVI values and highlights the major milestones of the trade war saga between China and the US. The movements over the “13.00” level tend to be bearish for equities as forward prices of Options become more expensive as fear or uncertainty grips the markets. As the market digests the news and positive news enters the market volatility drops (forward pricing drops) and equities rally higher. Levels below “11.00 infer the markets are not anticipating volatile events in the near future, the current reading is 19.6, this is a relatively high level compared to the recent readings over Q2 and Q3 of 2018.

Looking at some key levels in markets;

The cash XJO index has broken the short term trendline and key 6000 point suport.

The Weekly chart shows the OPu (outside period that closes up) from 5 weeks ago signalling the “high” price level, with a complete reversal.

Last weeks candle, a time of indecision, has been followed this week by a very Bearish line now confirmed as a Bear flag breakdown.

The Weekly XJO is now in a Primary down trend.

A retest of the long term trend line is now in play at 5720 points.

This type of a,b,c pattern also occurred during Q1 2018.

The Relative strength Indicator has moved below the key “50” level indicating a loss of upside price momentum.

Playing devils’ advocate, traders should be aware of a potential strong rally from these levels on improvement in the US China trade war or a decline on US bond yield.

Looking at Gold this has changed the Primary trend to UP.

Consolidation around the $1200 can viewed as “Gold is building a base” within the down trend.

The current price breakout has been completed with an Opu with a closing price above $1214.28.

This weeks Outside range ( OPu) is a high percentage reversal, (93% within 3 bars, Krastins.)

This weeks close also completes a pivot point reversal from the SL point.

The OPu is a time of confusion in the market as a new high has been made and a lower low from last week.

Looking at the US Dollar Index;

Turning attention to the Relative strength Indicator (14) this has turned lower confirming loss of upward momentum.

A retest of the key 95 level on a very strong range underway, look for continuation lower. Weakness would see the 94 level again tested.

The US Dollar index is weighting of the US Dollar against a basket of other currencies. The Euro, Japanese yen, British pound, are just a few.

An increase in the “Value” of the US dollar Index is indicative of the strength of the US Dollar.

As the US dollar rises other currencies decline in relative “value” and vice versa.





Switching to the Weekly OIL price action;

The primary trend remains UP during this time of potential price consolidation the retest of $71.28 is significant.

A new trend line has developed, a retest of this line would have oil at $68.00

$75.27 is the next key resistance level on price recovery and $64.00 is the first major key support level.