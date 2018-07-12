XJO Oil and Business confidence

The Australian equities markets although at a ten year high following the 2008 bear market, remain vulnerable to other market forces. Today I want to highlight the relationship between business confidence and the impact of high Oil prices.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2018 7:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Business confidence and the equities markets.

The Australian equities markets although at a ten year high following the 2008 bear market, remain vulnerable to other market forces. Today I want to highlight the relationship between business confidence and the impact of high Oil prices.

The chart below highlights the relationship between the price of Oil and the ASX200 Index value and the Australian Business confidence numbers. This shows a positive correlation between business confidence and the ASX, with business confidence being a leading indicator in some cases in the past. When a decline in confidence is coupled with rising prices this has been a precursor for a decline in equity markets. .

History shows that prior to Oil making the outlier high of $147 in 2008, the markets began the historic downturn. History also shows that business confidence started its decline prior to the GFC and declined in line with the rise in the price of Oil. Along the way, the chart comparison shows that from 2010 to 2012 as business confidence declined against a rising Oil price, the post-2009 equities rally began to wane. Following the sharp increase in business confidence 2013, markets also rallied to reach the important 6000 point high in March 2015, and at this point Oil also moved over the $100 level.

Fast forward to 2018, the Australian Business Confidence Index is in decline once again as the price of Oil rises. The recent confidence Index print created an 18 month low against a strong 1 % increase in GDP for March.

Why does this matter for the equities market? Looking closely at the GDP increase of 1% for the March quarter, the current advance comes from a 2.4% increase in exports driven by an increase in mining, Oil and gas exports are great for Government revenue but add little to consumer spending power. With business relying on consumer spending to keep real GDP rolling along, a downturn in this metric will have wider implications for Australian equities.

Based on precedent, the Australian equities markets although currently trending higher and making an important breakout to trade at 10 year highs, may come under some selling pressure as the reality of falling business confidence and the rising price of Oil takes hold.

XJO, Oil and Business confidence Australian Business Confidence

It’s clear the Australia 200 CFD weekly chart has broken out above the resistance level of 6150, but so far the move remains unconvincing with a potential retest of the break out level a strong possibility in the coming week.

Failure to hold at this level puts the short term trend line in play with a retest of the 6000 point level a strong psychological level.

XJO Oil and Business confidence Australia 200 cfd

Related tags: Australia 200 Oil

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.