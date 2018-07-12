XJO Oil and Business confidence

Business confidence and the equities markets.

The Australian equities markets although at a ten year high following the 2008 bear market, remain vulnerable to other market forces. Today I want to highlight the relationship between business confidence and the impact of high Oil prices.

The chart below highlights the relationship between the price of Oil and the ASX200 Index value and the Australian Business confidence numbers. This shows a positive correlation between business confidence and the ASX, with business confidence being a leading indicator in some cases in the past. When a decline in confidence is coupled with rising prices this has been a precursor for a decline in equity markets. .

History shows that prior to Oil making the outlier high of $147 in 2008, the markets began the historic downturn. History also shows that business confidence started its decline prior to the GFC and declined in line with the rise in the price of Oil. Along the way, the chart comparison shows that from 2010 to 2012 as business confidence declined against a rising Oil price, the post-2009 equities rally began to wane. Following the sharp increase in business confidence 2013, markets also rallied to reach the important 6000 point high in March 2015, and at this point Oil also moved over the $100 level.

Fast forward to 2018, the Australian Business Confidence Index is in decline once again as the price of Oil rises. The recent confidence Index print created an 18 month low against a strong 1 % increase in GDP for March.

Why does this matter for the equities market? Looking closely at the GDP increase of 1% for the March quarter, the current advance comes from a 2.4% increase in exports driven by an increase in mining, Oil and gas exports are great for Government revenue but add little to consumer spending power. With business relying on consumer spending to keep real GDP rolling along, a downturn in this metric will have wider implications for Australian equities.

Based on precedent, the Australian equities markets although currently trending higher and making an important breakout to trade at 10 year highs, may come under some selling pressure as the reality of falling business confidence and the rising price of Oil takes hold.

It’s clear the Australia 200 CFD weekly chart has broken out above the resistance level of 6150, but so far the move remains unconvincing with a potential retest of the break out level a strong possibility in the coming week.

Failure to hold at this level puts the short term trend line in play with a retest of the 6000 point level a strong psychological level.