WuXi AppTec Continuation of the Uptrend

WuXi AppTec (2359), a pharmaceutical company, jumped 7% yesterday as investors chased the technology stock after Nasdaq marked a new record high. After the outbreak of coronavirus, health technology is one of the strongest sectors in the Hong Kong Market.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2020 9:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WuXi AppTec (2359.HK): Continuation of the Uptrend

WuXi AppTec (2359), a pharmaceutical company, jumped 7% yesterday as investors chased the technology stock after Nasdaq marked a new record high. After the outbreak of coronavirus, health technology is one of the strongest sectors in the Hong Kong Market.

The company soared around 85% from March low, while the Hang Seng Index was only up 18%. The performance of the company is outperforming.

Recently, the company reported that 2Q adjusted net income jumped 43.1% on year to 942 million yuan on operating revenue of 4.04 billion yuan, up 29.4%.

Besides, the company was rated "new buy" at Jefferies with target prices at HK$145.

From a technical point of view, the stock is supported by a rising trend line drawn from May on a daily chart. In addition, the RSI is also riding above the bullish trend line drawn from March. In addition, the prices have recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms since March low.

Bullish readers could consider placing the nearest support level at HK$104, while the resistance levels would be located at HK$130.2 (100% measured move) and HK$136.7 (127.2% measured move).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Coronavirus Equities Stocks China

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.