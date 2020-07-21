WuXi AppTec (2359.HK): Continuation of the Uptrend

WuXi AppTec (2359), a pharmaceutical company, jumped 7% yesterday as investors chased the technology stock after Nasdaq marked a new record high. After the outbreak of coronavirus,is one of the strongest sectors in the Hong Kong Market.The company soared around 85% from March low, while the Hang Seng Index was only up 18%. The performance of the company isRecently, the company reported that 2Q adjustedon year to 942 million yuan on operating revenue of 4.04 billion yuan, up 29.4%.Besides, the company was rated "new buy" at Jefferies with target prices at HK$145.From a technical point of view, the stock is supported bydrawn from May on a daily chart. In addition, the RSI is also riding above the bullish trend line drawn from March. In addition, the prices have recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms since March low.Bullish readers could consider placing, while the resistance levels would be located at HK$130.2 (100% measured move) and HK$136.7 (127.2% measured move).Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView