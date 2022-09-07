WTI crude oil: When prices can’t rally on good news…

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 8, 2022 2:02 AM
66 views
Energy
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

There’s an old saying in trading that crude oil bulls should be keep top of mind this week: If a market can’t rally on good news, it’s likely headed much lower.

On Monday, OPEC+ surprised markets by cutting production by 100K bpd starting in October, suggesting that the oil cartel would like to see prices supported, despite fears of a global recession. Crude prices rallied briefly above $90 before rolling over to reverse those gains yesterday.

Then, earlier today, top US officials reportedly told Israel’s PM that a nuclear deal with Iran was unlikely in the foreseeable future. Most analysts view a nuclear deal as a precursor for Iranian oil supplies to come back on the world market, so the report that that first step was further away than previously thought suggests that there will be less supply (and, theoretically, higher prices) for longer than assumed.

Rather than using that report as an opportunity to buy WTI (US Oil) off technical support at 85.00, traders have instead sold crude down to its lowest level since January, before the war in Ukraine even began. In other words, oil traders have now had two chances to bid up oil on better-than-expected news this week, and on both occasions, crude was trading much lower in just a handful of hours.

Technical view: West Texas Intermediate crude oil (US Oil)

As we mentioned above, oil is breaking below previous support at 85.00 to its lowest level in nearly eight months. Crude is clearly putting in a series of lower highs and lower lows below its downward-sloping 100-day EMA, signaling a clear bearish trend over the last couple months. Despite the new lows in price, the 14-day RSI indicator is not even in oversold territory, hinting that prices may have further to fall before seeing any technical respite from the selling:

ciwtidaily09072022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

To the downside, the next important level to watch will be $80.00 round number, followed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 rally near $77.00. To flip the near-term bias in favor of the bulls, traders would need to see prices rally sharply from here to regain the 100-day EMA at $98.00.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: WTI Crude Oil US Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 9, 2023 03:57 PM
      Research
      WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil analysis: European Open – 24th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 24, 2023 05:43 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.