WTI Crude Oil Futures A Round Top Pattern Found

Oil prices slumped at the end of October due to the second wave of coronavirus. WTI Crude Oil futures (December) lost 14% from the top of October

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2020 8:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI Crude Oil Futures (December): A Round Top Pattern Found

Oil prices slumped at the end of October due to the second wave of coronavirus. WTI Crude Oil futures (December) lost 14% from the top of October. More and more European countries announced the lockdown plans to  limit the new inflections.

JPMorgan lowered the 4Q average Brent forecast to $39/bbl from $41/bbl as renewed lockdowns in Europe further weigh on demand. The bank cut the oil demand estimates by 890K barrels per day for November and 1.08M barrels per day for December.

On the other hand, OPEC+ might delay its January output increase for extra three months, reported Bloomberg. Russia President Vladimir Putin also said he was open to a delay for the oil cut plan.

From a technical point of View, WTI Crude Oil Futures (January) broke below  the neckline and confirmed a round top pattern. Currently, it is still trading below both declining 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index is also capped by a declining trend line.


Bearish readers could set the resistance level at $39.80, while support level would be located at $33.50 and $30.40 respectively.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
Today 04:03 AM
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
Yesterday 10:48 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: FOMC, META, AAPL and AMZN in focus
Yesterday 04:26 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

japan_07
Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 29, 2024 01:25 AM
    indices_screen
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
      Crude_oil_USD
      WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 18, 2024 12:48 AM
        Market chart
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 15, 2024 01:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.