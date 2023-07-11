WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 11th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 11, 2023 8:31 AM
46 views
Oil rig in the sea
Market summary

  • Classic risk-off patterns re-emerged across currencies with JPY and CHF being the strongest majors, whilst AUD and CAD were the weakest – sparking some to question whether were are seeing some intervention in the yen
  • Yet the sentiment wasn’t reflected on Wall Street with the major indices holding up (the Nasdaq 100 created a marginal new low but closed above 15k with a small bullish hammer, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted bullish engulfing days)
  • USD continued to weaken after the general message from Fed members on Monday said that, whilst rates needed to be hiked further, the end of the tightening cycle is near
  • EUR/USD reached our 1.10 target after retracing and forming a base around the initial ‘volume cluster’ support level near 1.0945, USD/CHF fell to a 9-week low and within range of its YTD low, USD/JPY fell to a 12-day low and closed beneath 142
  • AUD/USD remains within the 66-67c range, although a break above 0.6705 also clears the 50-day EMA and 2090-day MA
  • BOE Bailey intends to “see the job through” with inflation, which basically means to continue hiking interest rates until inflation comes back towards target
  • GBP/USD reached our 1.0800/50 target, although its close on the June high and hanging man day leaves room for a potential shakeout before its next leg higher towards 1.3000
  • View the weekly COT report for a look of large speculative positioning across forex, indices and commodities

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:50 – Japan’s unemployment, industrial production
  • 10:30 – Australian consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 11:30 – Australia business sentiment (NAB)

 

20230711moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 closed lower for a fourth day
  • 61.5% of ASX 200 stocks declined (compared to 92% on Friday)
  • It held above key support of 7,000
  • Daily trading volume was its lowest since 3rd January
  • Bearish volatility is also receding on the daily chart
  • A corrective bounce could be approaching (if global sentiment allows)
20230711asxglanceCI

20230711asx200

  

WTI crude oil 1-hour chart:


WTI crude oil has risen to 5-week high yet met resistance at the $74 handle 50-day EMA – and the $75 handle and ‘production cut’ high is also nearby by for potential resistance. RSI (2) was oversold on Friday, which can precede a near-term top. Daily trading volumes were also lighter over the past three days whilst prices rose, so we’re looking for a potential top. To increase the potential reward / risk ratio, we’d prefer to fade into spikes below $75 with a break above 75.67 (Q3 open) invalidating the near-term short bias. Perhaps we’ll see a move towards $70, but as we’re counter to recent strength it carries additional risk, so bears may want to consider smaller positions and / or tighter risk management.

20230711wtiCI

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.