﻿

WTI Crude Futures Downside Correction

WTI Crude Futures have dropped about 8% so far in September with increased volatility compared with the last two months...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2020 8:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI Crude Futures: Downside Correction

WTI Crude Futures (November contract) have dropped about 8% so far in September with increased volatility compared with the last two months. Optimism on a speedy recovery in the global economy has eased, while weakness in the stock markets and a rebound in U.S. dollar have also put pressure on the oil prices.


Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 691,000 barrels in the week ending September 18 (-2.26 million barrels expected). Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.


From a technical point of view, WTI Crude Futures (November contract) flags downside risks as shown on the daily chart. It has broken below a bearish rising wedge pattern, while the 20-day moving average has crossed below the 50-day one. The level at $41.70 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $36.55 and $33.50.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
Yesterday 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Yesterday 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Yesterday 01:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil forecast: Bullish golden cross looms as WTI hits 2024 highs
By:
David Scutt
April 4, 2024 05:32 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 27, 2024 12:30 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil analysis Strong Chinese demand fuels rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 18, 2024 04:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 18, 2024 06:10 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.