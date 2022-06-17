Worse than expected US Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production top off a rough data week

Fed Chairman Powell said he does not see a spillover from the high inflation into the broader economy. Therefore, the Fed excepts to continue hiking rates.

June 18, 2022 1:00 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

US Manufacturing Production for May was -0.1% MoM vs +0.3% MoM expected and a reading of +0.8% MoM in April.  In addition, Industrial Production for May was +0.2% MoM vs an expectation of +0.4% and an April reading of +1.4% MoM.  This US economic data ends a week in which all the major economic releases were worse than expected, while the FOMC hiked rates by 75bps!  Recall that on Tuesday, retail sales were -0.3% MoM vs +0.2% MoM expected, while the NY State Manufacturing Index for June was -1.2 vs an expectation of 3.  Then on Thursday, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index for June was -3.3 vs an expectation of 5.5.  Housing Starts and Building Permits for May, also released Thursday, were weaker than expected as well.  Despite the bad economic data this week, last Friday’s higher than expected inflation data seems to be what put the Fed over the top, causing them to hike 75bps this week.  Stronger inflation and weaker manufacturing and housing data.  Is the US headed for a recession?

What are economic indicators?

Looking at the DXY on a longer-term monthly timeframe shows that the US Dollar Index traded this to its highest level since November 2002, as more interest rate hikes are expected.  First resistance on the monthly timeframe is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of January 2021, near 106.72.  The next level of horizontal resistance, dating to the highs of December 2002, crosses at 107.31.  Above there is a confluence of resistance from horizontal resistance dating to September 2001 and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the recently mentioned timeframe, near 111.31/111.49.  However, notice the RSI on the monthly timeframe is in overbought territory, meaning traders should be on the lookout for the possibility of a pullback.  First support is at the May lows of 101.30. Below there, price can fall to horizontal support at 97.44 and the 93.43, before falling to the March 2020 lows at 89.21.

20220617 dxy monthly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The Euro makes up 57% of the DXY.  Therefore, the DXY and EUR/USD trade in opposite directions.  The panel at the bottom of the chart below shows the correlation coefficient between the DXY and EUR/USD on the monthly timeframe.  Notice that the reading is -0.99.  A reading of -1.00 is a perfect negative correlation, meaning the 2 assets trade in opposite directions 100% of the time. -0.99 is pretty close.  If EUR/USD continues to move lower, the next support level is the lows from March 2020 at 1.0340.  Below there, price can fall to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of March 2020 to the highs from January 2021 at 1.0170.  If price breaks though there, the next level of support is the psychological round number resistance level at 1.0000.  If support holds on the longer timeframe, first resistance is at the lows from March 2020 at 1.0636. Above there, horizontal resistance crosses at 1.0787, then additional horizontal resistance at 1.1186.

20220617 eurusd monthly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production topped off a week of ugly data for the US.  Sandwiched in the middle of the week was a 75bps increase in the fed funds rate by the FOMC.  However, despite the bad data, Fed Chairman Powell said he does not see a spillover from the high inflation into the broader economy.  Therefore, the Fed excepts to continue hiking rates.  As a result, the DXY is higher on the month and the EUR/USD is lower.  The next direction in the DXY will depend on how much longer the Fed will be expected to raise rates!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex economic data DXY EUR/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.