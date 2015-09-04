The rumour mill stubbornly refuses to give up on a potential merger between Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH).

In May, sources said the chairman of the two companies held informal talks on at least two occasions and discussed a potential AU$11 billion plus deal.

Though Oil Search’s exposure to Papua New Guinea (PNG), a territory which Woodside has assiduously avoided venturing into, could be a stumbling block, the highly successful $US19 billion Exxon-led PNG LNG project may trigger a change of heart in Woodside management. Oil Search has a 29 per cent interest in the 6.9 million tonnes per annum integrated LNG project.

On Thursday the AFR said independent sources in London and Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, were hinting at Woodside lining up its sights on Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) through a potential AU$10.2 billion hostile takeover deal. The sources went so far as to say that Bank of America Merrill Lynch could be involved in the transaction.

If that’s true, Oil Search, which itself was said to be on the prowl for likely acquisitions, may have become the hunted instead of the hunter. Last month, managing director Peter Botten said that the share prices of oil companies had fallen far enough that they were cheaper to buy compared to individual assets. He commented that his company’s acquisition policy would be very measured, disciplined and focused on potential opportunities in PNG, and could include the 13.5 per cent stake held by Santos Ltd in the Exxon-led PNG LNG project.

It is “a quality high returning assets, and it can be readily valued,” Mr. Botten remarked, adding that a deal would have to address the “potential differential” between the seller and buyer’s expectations on oil prices.

Though Woodside has enough cash firepower and has already indicated that it is looking for likely acquisitions, Oil Search is not likely to be an easy pushover, given that its share price has not suffered the kind of damage its peers have. Another factor that could play party pooper is the approximately 10 per cent stake held in Oil Search by the PNG government.

Another stumbling block may well be Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman’s emphasis on disciplined valuation of any acquisitions. This could put paid to any aspirations that Oil Search Limited may harbour of extracting a sizeable premium on a potential deal with Woodside.