Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) reported a net profit of US$679 million (AU$924 million) for the first half year ended June 30, down 39 per cent on the back of global energy prices, and in line with analysts’ expectations. Revenue plunged 28 per cent to US$2.56 billion.

Apart from price damage, Woodside, which is Australia’s biggest oil and gas company, reported production of only 42 million barrels of oil and gas, down 9.7 per cent due to a maintenance shutdown at its Pluto LNG plant, according to The West Australian.

The company declared an interim dividend of 66 US cents per share, down from US$1.11 per share interim dividend paid in the prior year period.

“Our half-year profit is down 39 percent on the same period last year as a direct result of the fall in oil price over the period,” said Woodside CEO Peter Coleman in a statement. “However, we have achieved some significant milestones this year which are part of our strategy to transform the business. With the purchase of interests in Wheatstone, Balnaves and Kitimat we have substantially increased our reserves and production capacity while de-risking our future growth. The recent decision to move to FEED on Browse is a significant step towards developing this world class resource.”

Mr. Coleman also stressed that despite the low price environment the company had maintained a rigorous focus on reducing costs and improving process efficiencies.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Mr. Coleman said Woodside was well-placed to take advantage of M&A opportunities in a weak energy market, given its low 20 per cent gearing, negligible debt and low capital commitments, and stressed that it was a time to be really selective and “go after the crown jewels so to speak.”

"I don't want to make an acquisition today betting that the future is going to be a rosier one. We need to be making acquisitions today with a view that pricing is going to be at the lower end of the range at least through the next three, four, five years."

That may well be, considering US crude oil futures prices yesterday plunged 4.3 per cent and hit US$40.80, a new low since March 2009, on news that US inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels whereas analysts expected a decrease of 777,000 barrels.

Shares in Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) closed Wednesday at AU$25.16 on the ASX, up 2.53 per cent.