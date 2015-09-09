Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL), Australia’s top oil and gas producer, has proposed a merger under the Papua New Guinea Companies Act with number two rival, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH), offering 0.25 Woodside shares for each share held in Oil Search.

“The proposal is consistent with Woodside’s strategy of delivering superior shareholder returns by maximising the value of our core assets, leveraging our capabilities and growing our portfolio,” Woodside said in a statement.

Woodside’s offer represents an approximate premium of 13% on the price of Oil Search before the bid, and is valued in aggregate at about $11.6 billion.

Oil Search Limited owns a stake of 29% in the highly successful, low-cost, Exxon operated Papua New Guinea (PNG) LNG project that has a current production capacity of 7.1 million tonnes per annum. The PNG government is also one of the owners in the project, and would need to approve the merger proposed by Woodside.

In response, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) said its board intends to review the proposal, but cited its lucrative positioning in the LNG market. “Oil Search has a material equity position in the world class PNG LNG Project and attractive, low cost, LNG development opportunities, including the PNG LNG Train 3 expansion and the Papua LNG Project,” Oil Search said. “This, combined with the Company’s low operating cost producing assets, reserves upside, significant discovered resources and extensive and high quality exploration acreage position provide substantive scope for capital growth and position the Company to capitalize from a recovery in the oil price.”

“Clearly, Oil Search shareholders are entitled to an offer which adequately reflects this value potential,” the company added.

The merger would be subject to conditions such as approval by shareholders, and regulatory clearances from Papua New Guinea and the courts.

According to analysts, and on first impressions, the offer at a 13% premium from Woodside is somewhat “lowball,” especially considering Shell’s 50% premium offer in April for the British BG Group. It is likely, therefore, that the Woodside offer has been kept low at the open, to be later followed by one or more “sweeteners” that would likely help close the deal.

Shares in Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) closed Tuesday at $29.66, down 3.01%, while those in Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) zoomed 17.38% to $7.90.

In a knock-on effect, other shares in the sector also moved up. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 5.25% to $4.41, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) gained 3.21% to $7.72 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) shot up 2.59% to $0.60.