With equity markets in freefall the DAX looks in trouble

With reports that Russia has now invaded Ukraine, US futures markets have extended their losses and Europe is likely headed for another weak open.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 24, 2022 3:17 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

During the time today’s video was recorded, reports of explosions in the Ukraine has effectively confirmed that Russia has invaded. Biden has vowed to hold Russia accountable for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” whilst Russia’s representative to the United Nations has justified their military operations under article 51 of the UN charter, citing “self-defence”. US futures markets have fallen around -2.3% ahead of the European open and gold has risen to a 13-month high. In today’s video we outline our bearish bias for the DAX over the monthly weekly and daily timeframe.

 

DAX 30 trading guide

 

This video will only appear on forex websites!

 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Video Indices GER40 Dax Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Video articles

Research
RBNZ monetary policy preview - Livestream
By:
Matt Simpson
February 2, 2023 01:27 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    WTI headed for $130? (XOP, XOM)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 22, 2022 03:16 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Nasdaq rallies from 13k, volumes suggest there’s more to follow
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 17, 2022 01:53 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Best day in 5-years for EUR/USD ahead of the March ECB meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 10, 2022 04:11 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.