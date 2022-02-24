With equity markets in freefall the DAX looks in trouble

During the time today’s video was recorded, reports of explosions in the Ukraine has effectively confirmed that Russia has invaded. Biden has vowed to hold Russia accountable for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” whilst Russia’s representative to the United Nations has justified their military operations under article 51 of the UN charter, citing “self-defence”. US futures markets have fallen around -2.3% ahead of the European open and gold has risen to a 13-month high. In today’s video we outline our bearish bias for the DAX over the monthly weekly and daily timeframe.

This video will only appear on forex websites!

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps: