With equity markets in freefall the DAX looks in trouble

During the time today’s video was recorded, reports of explosions in the Ukraine has effectively confirmed that Russia has invaded. Biden has vowed to hold Russia accountable for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” whilst Russia’s representative to the United Nations has justified their military operations under article 51 of the UN charter, citing “self-defence”. US futures markets have fallen around -2.3% ahead of the European open and gold has risen to a 13-month high. In today’s video we outline our bearish bias for the DAX over the monthly weekly and daily timeframe.
DAX 30 trading guide
This video will only appear on forex websites!
How to trade with City Index
You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:
-
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer
• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore
- Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
- Place the trade
Latest market news
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 01:00 AM
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Video articles
February 2, 2023 01:27 AM
March 22, 2022 03:16 AM
March 17, 2022 01:53 AM
March 10, 2022 04:11 AM