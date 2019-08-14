Will investors punish Facebook amid new data scandal

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 14, 2019 8:00 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
All eyes will be on Facebook this afternoon for clues as to whether investors are concerned about the latest data scandal to hit the tech giant. Facebook has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services. Whilst Facebook have confirmed that they had been transcribing audio clips, they also said that they will no longer do so.

With the Cambridge Analytica scandal barely in the rear-view mirror Facebook have been at it again, with concerns over how Facebook collects and exploits data of its users once again doing the rounds. Let’s not forget that this information collection and exploitation is central to Facebook’s corporate strategy.

The transcribing scandal comes following the announcement of a $5 billion fine at the beginning of July from the Federal Trade Commission in relation to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It’s telling that the value of Facebook actually increased following the fine in July. The fact that dodgy practices relating to data are continuing prove that the $5 billion fine was a mere slap on the wrist for Facebook. The question is whether they will be able to sweep this under the carpet or whether investors will start to get jittery that structural changes will be forced upon Facebook to prevent any more data privacy scandals.

Facebook is down 1.5% on the open, in line with the broader market in early trade. Suggesting that for now at least Facebook is not being punished. I mean, if a $5 billion dollar fine doesn’t cause a sell off, then a bit more bad press shouldn’t, should it?


Related tags: Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        Circuit board
        Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 18, 2023 12:06 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.