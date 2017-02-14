will hawkish yellen finally knock down the aussie 2686682017

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger: US stocks hit new record high levels despite the Fed Chair Janet Yellen sounding rather hawkish in her […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 15, 2017 5:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger: US stocks hit new record high levels despite the Fed Chair Janet Yellen sounding rather hawkish in her testimony to the Senate Banking Committee today. As you would expect, the dollar strengthened across the board. The USD/JPY jumped well north of 114.00 while EUR/USD slumped below 1.06 and buck-denominated gold and copper both turned negative. However, the GBP/USD, which was already lower because of the slightly weaker-than-expected UK inflation figures, didn’t move much further lower, though it was trading near the day’s low at the time of this writing.

Yellen said that waiting too long to remove accommodation would be “unwise” because the FOMC may be forced to eventually tighten monetary policy more rapidly, which could risk disrupt financial markets and push the economy into recession. She added that the FOMC will continue to hike rates as long as the economy “continues to show signs of strengthening” and that all meetings are live. Her comments suggests that the Fed will hike interest rates more frequently than expected – perhaps three times this year rather two that was previously expected.

The latest US consumer price inflation and retail sales data will be released tomorrow. If these figures show “signs of strengthening” then this will further boost the prospects of an earlier-than-expected rate hike and potentially cause the dollar to rise further.

AUD/USD could be the next domino to fall

Up until now, the Aussie has been very resilient against the US dollar. Yellen’s comments caused it to turn lower on the day. As a result, it has once again failed to break through the lower end of 0.7690-0.7745 resistance range where it had struggled previously as well. However so far, it hasn’t reached the key 0.7600/10 support area. While above here, the bias remains bullish. But if and when this level breaks we could then see the unwinding of the long positions that have been accumulated since the end of last year when the Aussie started to ascend.  As a result, the AUD/USD could fall back to the next support around the 0.7500/20 area before deciding on its next move, which could very well be to the downside.

17.02.14 AUDUSD

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.