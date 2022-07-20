Will EUR/AUD continue to break lower?

The key question for EUR/AUD is, “Will the ECB be more hawkish than the RBA?”

July 21, 2022 4:55 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

When the ECB meets in less than 24 hours, it will decide between raising interest rates by 25bps or 50bps.  In addition, it will unveil a new bond buying vehicle which will take maturing proceeds of its bond holdings (from its prior bond buying programs) and reinvest them in peripheral country bonds in the Eurozone whose yields are climbing faster than those yields of the core Eurozone countries (i.e. Italy). (See our complete ECB preview here). But the key question for EUR/AUD is, “Will the ECB be more hawkish than the RBA?”  The RBA hiked rates 50bps for the second meeting in a row to bring rates to 1.35%.  The RBA minutes from the July 5th meeting said that “the level of interest rates was still very low for an economy with a tight labor market and facing a period of higher inflation”.  How much will the RBA hike at its next meeting on August 2nd? 

Everything you need to know about the ECB

EUR/AUD had been declining since February 4th, when the rate exchange rate was 1.6225.  The pair made an intraday low at 1.4320 on April 4th.  EUR/AUD then bounced in and ascending wedge pattern to the 50% retracement of the move and held under horizontal resistance at 1.5354 on July 1st.  Since then, the pair has been moving lower and on July 7th, broke below the bottom trendline of the wedge near 1.4970.  Today, EUR/AUD reached its lowest level since May 5th near 1.4750.  The target for the breakdown of an ascending wedge is a 100% retracement, or near 1.4320.

20220720 euraud daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/AUD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/AUD is approaching support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of April 5th to the highs of July 1st, near 1.4726.  Below there, price can fall to horizonal support at 1.4600 and 1.4489, before dropping to the April 5th low at 1.4320.  However, if EUR/AUD bounces, first resistance is at the highs of July 11th at 1.4979.  Above there, price can move to a confluence of resistance at the upward sloping trendline of the ascending wedge and horizontal resistance near 1.5061, and then the highs of July 5th at 1.5245.

20220720 euraud 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

EUR/AUD has been moving lower out of an ascending wedge since July 7th.  Will it continue to move lower?   The next move may depend on how hawkish the ECB is at the upcoming interest rate decision meeting.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR AUD ECB

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
Today 10:24 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
Today 07:30 PM
Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
Today 04:03 PM
EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
Today 10:45 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
Today 05:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:24 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 07:30 PM
      stocks_04
      Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.